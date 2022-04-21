Turin – The final of the Italian Cup will be Juventus-Inter scheduled for Wednesday 11 May in Rome. The bianconeri, after the 1-0 in the first leg won in Florence, also won 2-0 in Turin at the end of 90 ‘fun and full of opportunities. For long stretches a sparkling football was seen with the two teams always voted to attack, with continuous reversals in front, but in the end it is the bianconeri who smile thanks to the goal of Bernardeschi in the first half and that of Danilo in full recovery.

