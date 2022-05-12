The Juventus coach will serve the measure in the next Italian Cup match. A turn also to Brozovic and fines to Juve and Inter
A day of disqualification and a 10 thousand euro fine for Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri. This was decided by the sports judge Alessandro Zampone, in relation to the final of the Italian Cup. Allegri was disqualified for having left “his own technical area and went near the opponent’s bench, assuming an aggressive and provocative attitude towards the members of the opposing bench. In addition, at the end of the match, he uttered expressions of controversial disappointment and disrespectful criticism of the referee “.
A one-off stop also for Inter Milan Marcelo Brozovic. The judge then imposed a fine of € 6,000 on Inter because his supporters threw five bottles of beer on the pitch. Three thousand euros to Juventus for the smoke bombs launched in the first minute of play.
May 12 – 17:43
