A day of disqualification and a 10 thousand euro fine for Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri. This was decided by the sports judge Alessandro Zampone, in relation to the final of the Italian Cup. Allegri was disqualified for having left “his own technical area and went near the opponent’s bench, assuming an aggressive and provocative attitude towards the members of the opposing bench. In addition, at the end of the match, he uttered expressions of controversial disappointment and disrespectful criticism of the referee “.