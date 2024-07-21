If the championship of the top series of the Tricolore of Classic regularity for historic and modern cars of ACI Sport is called Grandi Eventi there must be a reason, or rather certainly more than one. The Coppa D’Oro delle Dolomiti 2024, branded ACI Belluno, chaired by Lucio De Mori, has given spectacle and emotions in a three-day event, from 18 to 21 July, with great numbers starting from the number of participants which stands at over 90 crews from 10 countries. Let’s say right away that writing their name on the roll of honor of the competition are Mario Passanante and Alessandro Molgora on Fiat 508C of Franciacorta Motori who, with this victory, repeat the success of 2023 and as far as statistics are concerned, equal Giovanni Moceri who has already won 5 Coppa D’Oro.

The race

In fact, the “precision pediatricians” Giovanni Moceri and Valeria Dicembre on the Lancia Ardea of ​​the Classic Team “played it out” from the first to the last test, grabbing a well-deserved second place in the General Classification and in Group 2, but finishing with an infinitesimal gap of 19.70 penalties compared to Passanante which smacks of a Sicilian derby. Especially towards the end, the comeback of the Moceri couple and Dicembre on the Lancia Ardea became more pressing: “We are happy with this result, the fruit of great commitment and of having competed with very strong crews and of having worried Passanante and Molgora to whom we send our best wishes for this well-deserved result”. Third place went to Alberto Diana from Turin and Alberto Carrotta, again on the Fiat 508C of the Promotor Classic, who also completed the podium in Group 2, stopping the clock at just 31.79 penalties. After the exit of Luca Patron and “Steve Clark” due to an electrical problem with their Bentley 3 Litre, the 2nd stage saw other big names such as Francesco and Giuseppe Di Pietra exit the scene, out due to a brake failure on the usually reliable Fiat 508C after the Passo Giau. Authors of a flawless race, Fabio Loperfido and Alessandro Moretti on Lancia Ardea and for the colors of the team of president Corrado Corneliani placed themselves at the foot of the podium, ahead of the Bolognese Alessandro Gamberini and Guido Ceccardi on the much admired Fiat 514 MM of Promotor Classic who conquered the lead of the RC1 Group. Sixth overall and first in Group 3 were the spouses from Terra Sarda, Alessandro Virdis and Silvia Giordo who, for the Ampezzo appointment, showed up at the start with another splendid Porsche 356, different from the one usually used in white, with the livery of the 4 Moors, and always for the colors of the Italian Porsche Registry. Certainly more demanding and cumbersome to drive on the Dolomite passes but with the advantage of the coefficient is the 1928 Lancia Spider Casaro of the spouses from Parla Carlo Beccalossi and Marzia Marchioni who classified seventh overall and second in RC1. In eighth place is Massimo Zanasi from Emilia with the president of the Classic Team Corrado Corneliani on a Fiat 508C, who encountered traffic problems, while completing the top ten are the experts Sergio Sisti and Anna Gualandi on a ’29 Lancia Lambda Spider Casaro, also from the Classic Team, who certainly appreciated the routes of the second stage more than the Belluno traffic of the first tests, obtaining in any case the third place of RC1. Tenth in the General Classification are Massimo Bisi and Claudio Cattivelli from Piacenza on a ’63 Porsche 356 of the Italian Porsche Register on which they climbed onto the second step of the podium of Group 3, a podium completed by Leandro Gasbarri and Emilio Casolari also on a Porsche 356 on which they placed eleventh in the general classification. The headquarters of the competition was the Grand Hotel Savoia by Radisson Collection in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

The other trophies of the Gold Cup

Among the prestigious ranks of the Coppa D’Oro delle Dolomiti Legend, the Bergamo drivers Gianluigi and Federico Smussi on Mercedes CE 300, father and son, confirm their good form, thanks to a profitable driving style, they travel easily until the last test, winning the “Legend” and the RC5 Group. Excellent performance by Dario Converso and Federica Ameglio of Verona Historic who, with the smaller Innocenti Mini Cooper, climb onto the second step of the podium and obtain success in Group 4, preceding the beautiful BMW 2002 Turbo of Eugenio Fani with Yulia Karakulova who complete the podium of the overall and RC4. Among the women, the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider crew of Cristina and Carla Bellucci of Biella Autostoriche stands out. In the Coppa D’Oro delle Dolomiti Tribute, a race reserved for the wonderful supercars that have enchanted the public both in Cortina and on the Dolomite passes, the winners from Mantua, multiple winners of the Mille Miglia among both historic and modern cars, Giordano Mozzi and Stefania Biacca in a Ferrari F458 Spider, were: “I am very happy with the result that I fully share with my wife who boasts a first-rate palmares” – said Mozzi. In second place were the Tuscan couple from Lucca, Fabio Vergamini and Anna Maria Fabrizi in a Ferrari 488 GTB who described their performance and the Cortina appointment as “A pleasant race”. Third place went to the expert regular drivers Fabrizio Macario and Giovanna Di Costanzo in a Ferrari 488 Pista from the Ferrari Club Italia. Among the ladies, Vania Parolaro and Ornella Pietropaolo stood out amused in a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S.