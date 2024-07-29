The Coppa Carotti is a historic Italian automobile competition that takes place along the route that goes from Rieti to Mount Terminillo. Named after Bruno Carotti, an Italian racing driver, this race is part of the Italian Hill Climb Championship (CIVM), also known as the Italian Superclimb Championship.

This year the race will be held on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th August, while the Registrations for the 6th round of the Supersalita tricolor close on Monday 29th July with excellent feedback from the participating pilots who will have the opportunity to register for the hill climb, valid for the Italian Mountain Speed ​​Championship North (CIVM North 2024), South (CIVM South 2024) and Supersalita 2024The race, with a coefficient of 1.5, took place on a 13.45 km route, with a difference in altitude of 1,029 m and an average gradient of 7.5%,

Coppa Carotti car race route, Rieti Terminillo 2024

The competition is famous for its challenging and scenic course, which includes tight curves, steep climbs and breathtaking landscapes, attracting drivers and motor enthusiasts from all over the world. The Coppa Carotti is considered one of the most prestigious and technically difficult of the Italian motorsport calendar. It will be possible to follow the Rieti – Terminillo live on Acisport TV channel 228 Sky and 52 Tv Sat and on the event’s social channels. The reference website iscoppacarotti.com

In Rieti, Piazza Vittorio Emanuele II and Piazza Cesare Battisti will be the settings for the Motor Village, with exhibitions and test drives.

The sporting checks are scheduled Friday 2nd August at the race direction, the technical checks will always take place on Friday from 10 to 18 in the paddock. At 18:30 in the race direction, the briefing in person will follow, with all the drivers. The race director is Fabrizio Fondacci.

Saturday 3rd August at 10 am the two official test climbs will start along the race track, preceded by parades, the start of the Rieti Terminillo Classic and Tribute and the opening of the hospitality areas set up in the start and finish areas, where the stand of the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association will also be located.

Sunday 4th August after the repetition of the “pioneer” parades and the Rieti Terminillo Classic, at 10:00 the 59th Rieti Terminillo, 57th Coppa Carotti starts. The awards ceremony will take place in Terminillo, during the arrival of each group and class.

To inaugurate the route, aAlfa Romeo Giulia outfitted by Guidosimpex led by Paolo Annibaldi from Rieti, now Health Director of the Mater Olbia Hospital, who from 1998 to 2000 had competed in the 600 Autonomy championship, winning it in 2000, taking the place of Giulio Valentini, unfortunately involved in a racing accident.

On Saturday and Sunday, traffic will be closed from 8am and until the needs of the regional road 4 bis of Terminillo (between the Vazia crossroads and Campoforogna square) cease.

134 Commissioners from all over Italy will be working on the route. 114 fire extinguishers on the stations, 7 ambulances with specialized doctors, 2 Team Estricazione cars with a specialized doctor on board, 3 Safety Cars, 9 technical rescue and vehicle recovery vehicles, 7 technical rescue and route restoration vehicles, 5 firefighting vehicles, 2 for decarceration. There are 51 stations on the route that are added to those present at the queue, at the start, at the finish and in the parc fermé.

The program of the race and related events was illustrated by the President of the Automobile Club Attorney Alessandro de Sanctis and from his staff: “Rieti Terminillo is increasingly under the spotlight, thanks also to the involvement of local actors and prestigious partners – stated the President of AC Rieti – In addition to sports, motors, competition and healthy competition, it also stands out for its mix of tourism, culture, food and wine, social activities and innovation, which will arise from a series of events that will enthuse everyone.”.

The staff of Coppa-Carotti and Automobile Club Rieti (photo by Simone Sabatino) under the Red Bull arch

“SET THE TIME” Rieti-Terminillo with a street sports car

Champion Simone Faggioli, who took home the victory in 2023 on the Norma M20 FC, has been entrusted with driving a Porsche 992 road car to participate in the project “SET THE TIME”the big news of the 2024 edition. At the end of his race, Faggioli will return to Lisciano to then retrace the route again aboard a Porsche 992 road car, made available by the L’Automobile group. The goal is to set the best time in a road car.

The Porsche 992 that will take part in the Rieti-Terminillo 2024 in the “Set the time” event.

“This is a new project, born within the Automobile Club of Rieti – he explained Daniel Redvice president with responsibility for sports activities – At the end of his race, Faggioli will return to Lisciano to then retrace the route again on board a Porsche 992 road car, provided by the L’Automobile group. He will thus establish the best time on a road car. The project has never been done in Italy or in Europe. The car will be one of the protagonists of the Rally di Roma. We count on the fruitful support of Pirelli, which, specifically for the event, will provide a set of high-performance road tires and of Schuberth which provides the helmet for the driver”.

The car will be one of the protagonists of the Rally of Rome.Set the time – commented Faggioli – It is a wonderful initiative that in the future could bring manufacturers to Rieti ready to do the same test to understand what their time is in one of the most legendary races in Europe. This year the Rieti Terminillo will be one of the most important tests of the Supersalita Championship, it offers many points. It has always been very important, both for its history and for the organization, participating is always exciting”.

Rieti-Terminillo Week, the events program

DOWNLOAD THE PROGRAM OF THE “RIETI-TERMINILLO WEEK” EVENTS HEREDownload

The photographic exhibition of the will be inaugurated in the exhibition hall of the Municipality of Rieti Rieti – Terminillowhile in the exhibition hall of the Varrone Foundation enthusiasts will be able to discover the motoring of Rieti. There will be no shortage of conferences, guided tours with Asm Tour Operator, Fai, Rieti Sotterranea, excursions with Terminillo trekking 360 to discover paths that allow you to admire the race, photographic exhibitions and displays of vintage cars and motorcycles.

Rieti-Terminillo Classic 2024

There are five parades scheduled and great is the anticipation for the Rieti Terminillo Classic in which rare and prestigious cars such as the three will take part Official Martini Lancias: a 037 (only 200 produced) and the two Delta Safaris (only 17 units built). All the cars will be on display on Saturday 3 August in front of the Vignola gardens.

Wednesday, July 31st there will be the Green Red rallydedicated exclusively to electric and hybrid cars, driven by female crews composed of women who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields. The aim is to raise public awareness of responsible mobility and the fight against gender violence.

The program includes the August 1st at 7 pm the football match that will see the national team Piloti Salite and the Italian national Olympic champions on the field. The unmissable event is at the Marco Gudini sports center in via fratelli Cervi 12/14 in Rieti, with entry from 6 pm. Simone Faggioli will also be on the field together with other great champions such as Luigi Fazzino or Michele Rinaldi from Rieti. Entry is free, with donations that will be donated to the Alcli Giorgio and Silvia association.

Thursday 1st August Rieti Terminillo will be presented to the children of the Alda Merini Comprehensive Institute in Vazia. The institute is the headquarters of the Race Direction.

Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th August a mobile kart track will be set up for people with disabilities with the support of Fisaps and Aci Sport federal instructors who will offer the opportunity to drive in a mini kart track in the Terminillo Center parking lot, in via delle Scienze 18/20 in Rieti. The event is the result of a collaboration between Automobile Club Rieti, Guidosimplex and the Italian Federation of Sports Automobile Special Licenses.

→ To know all the events of the week download the COMPLETE PROGRAM.

Carotti Cup 2024, Rieti-Terminillo 2024

→ The 2023 edition

The article Coppa-Carotti, Rieti-Terminillo, 2024 car race program and events comes from newsauto.it.

#CoppaCarotti #RietiTerminillo #car #races #events #program