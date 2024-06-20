Ana Carolina Nunesi Ana Carolina Nunes https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/ana-carolina-nunes/ 06/20/2024 – 6:00

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank (BC) decided to maintain the basic interest rate at 10.50% per year. The decision was already expected by the market due to uncertainties surrounding fiscal policy and inflation projections. The debate was focused on the votes at the meeting and the communiqué.

In the text, the committee cited the external scenario, which it assesses as adverse and with high and persistent uncertainty about the easing of monetary policy in the United States. But he highlighted the fiscal scenario in the domestic environment, stating that he closely monitors how recent developments in fiscal policy impact monetary policy and financial assets.

The committee also assessed the slower inflationary process in the country, demanding “serenity and moderation in the conduct of monetary policy”.

“Not only did they keep the rate unchanged, they also presented a conservative, cautious, contractionary statement, with a tone hawkish [duro] that the current scenario demands. Since the last meeting, the monetary anchor has been compromised, so we are regaining credibility”, assesses Matheus Spiess, analyst at Empiricus Research.

Ricardo Tadeu Martins, chief economist at Planner Investimentos, sees the statement as “mature and coherent”, both for the decision, which he considers “technical and independent”, and for being “responsible in the face of inflationary conditions and their future risks”, says .

First in relation to the votes, which, this time, were unanimous, unlike the May meeting, when there was the last cut, of 0.25 percentage points, but the minutes of the meeting revealed that some of the council members defended a bigger cut , 0.50 percentage points.

“After the noise caused at the last meeting by the divided decision, this time the collegiate reached a consensus. The nine directors voted equally. I believe this was very important to reinforce that the decisions were taken technically and not with political interference and thus eliminate any doubts about the credibility of monetary policy”, assesses Marcelo Bolzan, partner at The Hill Capital.

This week, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva once again strongly criticized the level of interest rates and directly attacked the president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto, which increased pressure on the decision and helped the dollar close Tuesday’s session. , 18, quoted at R$ 5.43.

For Bolzan, the market should welcome the decision and the statement and operate this Thursday, 20th, with the dollar falling, as well as future interest rates, while the stock exchange should open higher, reflecting greater optimism with the monetary decision. .

Matheus Spiess, from Empiricus, highlights the committee’s unanimous decision. “The members appointed by the government voted in line with Campos Neto, knowing that it is important to preserve the anchoring of expectations. We have made a good decision, which will be well absorbed by the market.”

Pause or interruption?

Another doubt the market had was in relation to the statement, whether it would indicate that the decision to maintain the rate was a pause or an interruption in the cycle of cuts in the Selic, due to uncertainties with fiscal issues in the domestic environment and the international scenario.

The statement cites “interruption” when talking about the decision to maintain the Selic. “The committee chose to interrupt the cycle of falling interest rates”, and justified it by listing the uncertain global scenario and the domestic scenario marked by resilience in activity, rising inflation projections and unanchored expectations demanding greater caution.

“We understand that it was a stop and not a pause”, says Tatiana Pinheiro, chief economist for Brazil at Galapagos Capital. This is due to the section of the statement in which the committee states that it “will remain vigilant and remember, as usual, that any future adjustments in the interest rate will be dictated by the firm commitment to convergence of inflation to the target”.

Bolzan, from Hill Capital, assesses that the statement did not come with the so-called ‘forward guidance’, that is, with a signal about the next decisions. “In this way, the board leaves the door open to decide interest rates depending on future data. In my view, we will maintain interest rates at this level of 10.50% until the end of this year.”

Check out the full Copom statement:

The external environment remains adverse, due to the high and persistent uncertainty about the easing of monetary policy in the United States and the speed with which inflation will fall in a sustained manner in several countries. The central banks of the main economies remain determined to promote the convergence of inflation rates towards their targets in an environment marked by pressures on labor markets. The Committee assesses that the scenario continues to require caution on the part of emerging countries.

In relation to the domestic scenario, the set of economic activity and labor market indicators continues to show greater dynamism than expected. Consumer headline inflation has shown a disinflation trajectory, while underlying inflation measures have been above the inflation target in the most recent releases.

Inflation expectations for 2024 and 2025 calculated by the Focus survey are around 4.0% and 3.8%, respectively.

Copom’s inflation projections in its reference scenario* are 4.0% in 2024 and 3.4% in 2025. Projections for administered price inflation are 4.4% in 2024 and 4.0 % in 2025. In an alternative scenario, in which the Selic rate is kept constant over the relevant horizon, inflation projections stand at 4.0% for 2024 and 3.1% for 2025.

The Committee emphasizes that, in its inflation scenarios, risk factors remain in both directions. Among the upside risks to the inflationary scenario and inflation expectations, the following stand out: (i) a greater persistence of global inflationary pressures; and (ii) greater resilience in services inflation than projected due to a tighter output gap. Among the downside risks, the following stand out: (i) a more pronounced slowdown in global economic activity than projected; and (ii) the impacts of synchronized monetary tightening on global disinflation prove to be stronger than expected. The Committee assesses that the domestic and international circumstances remain more uncertain, requiring greater caution in the conduct of monetary policy.

The Committee closely monitors how recent fiscal policy developments impact monetary policy and financial assets. The Committee reaffirms that a credible fiscal policy committed to debt sustainability contributes to anchoring inflation expectations and reducing risk premiums on financial assets, consequently impacting monetary policy.

Considering the evolution of the disinflation process, the scenarios evaluated, the balance of risks and the wide range of information available, the Copom decided to maintain the basic interest rate at 10.50% per year and understands that this decision is compatible with the strategy of convergence of inflation towards the target over the relevant horizon, which includes the year 2025. Without prejudice to its fundamental objective of ensuring price stability, this decision also implies smoothing fluctuations in the level of economic activity and promoting full job.

The current situation, characterized by a stage of the disinflationary process that tends to be slower, an increase in the de-anchoring of inflation expectations and a challenging global scenario, demands serenity and moderation in the conduct of monetary policy.

The Committee unanimously opted to interrupt the cycle of falling interest rates, highlighting that the uncertain global scenario and the domestic scenario marked by resilience in activity, rising inflation projections and unanchored expectations demand greater caution. It also emphasizes that monetary policy must remain contractionary for a sufficient period of time at a level that consolidates not only the disinflation process but also the anchoring of expectations around its goals. The Committee will remain vigilant and remember, as usual, that any future adjustments to the interest rate will be dictated by the firm commitment to converge inflation to the target.

The following members of the Committee voted for this decision: Roberto de Oliveira Campos Neto (president), Ailton de Aquino Santos, Carolina de Assis Barros, Diogo Abry Guillen, Gabriel Muricca Galípolo, Otávio Ribeiro Damaso, Paulo Picchetti, Renato Dias de Brito Gomes and Rodrigo Alves Teixeira.