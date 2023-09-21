Rate fell 0.5 percentage points this Wednesday (September 20th); collegiate indicates a reduction of equal magnitude at the next meeting

O B.C. (Central Bank) signaled that it will cut the basic interest rate, the Selic, to 12.25% per year in November, at the next Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting. The board decided to reduce the base interest by 0.5 percentage points this Wednesday (September 20, 2023), to 12.75%. Here’s the complete of the statement (PDF – 129 kB).

The next meeting will be on October 31st and November 1st. The monetary authority indicated a cut of “equal magnitude”. The decision was unanimous.

“The Committee members unanimously foresee a reduction of the same magnitude in the next meetings and assess that this is the appropriate pace to maintain the contractionary monetary policy necessary for the disinflationary process,” the statement said. Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 129 kB).

The reduction in the Selic was expected by the market. This was the 2nd cut in a row, also the 2nd with the same intensity of 0.5 percentage points. The financial market is betting that the basic rate will end the year at 11.75% per year, which means a reduction of 1 percentage point. The collegiate will have two more meetings in 2023.

Basic rate pricing is a monetary policy tool used by the BC to control the population’s purchasing power. Responsible for measuring the country’s official inflation, the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) accelerated to 4.61% in the 12 months up to August.

MONETARY POLICY

The Central Bank’s monetary policy has a delayed effect on the economy. Therefore, the decisions taken also impact economic activity for an extended period of approximately 18 months, or 1 and a half years.

The BC says it analyzes the temporal impact over the “relevant horizon” of monetary policy. Its job is to bring inflation within the target range, both for the current year and for the following year.

According to financial market projections in the Focus Bulletin, inflation is expected to end the year at 4.86%, above the target of 3.25% and the target ceiling of 4.75%. Analysts also estimate rates of 3.86% in 2024, 3.50% in 2025 and 3.5% in 2026. The inflation target for these years is 3%, with a tolerance range of up to 4.5 %.

POLITIZATION OF COPOM

The Central Bank was the main target of criticism from the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and government allies in 2023. One of the most emphatic, the Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, linked the president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto, to schizophrenia. He said that the collegiate’s decisions are policies to harm the government.

Campos Neto has commanded the BC since the government Jair Bolsonaro (PL), political opponent of President Lula. With the autonomy of the monetary authority sanctioned in 2021, he and the 8 directors have 4-year terms.

Campos Neto said he will remain in office until the end of his term, on December 31, 2024. He could be reappointed as BC president for another 4 years, but he said he was against it.

The government accused the president of the Central Bank of leaving the base rate, the Selic, high to harm the country’s economic growth.

The Central Bank says that the decisions are not political and that it is necessary to respect the monetary authority. Campos Neto argues that uncontrolled inflation is a perverse tax and an early fall in the Selic could be worse for the country.

INFLATION TARGETS

The BC failed to meet inflation targets in 2021 and 2022. The monetary authority had to publish two public letters, one in each year, to explain why inflation was above the limit. Remember:

2021 – the target was 3.75% (with a tolerance range of 2.25% to 5.25%), but inflation was 10.06%. Read the letter;

2022 – the target was 3.5% (with a tolerance range of 2% to 5%), but inflation was 5.79%. Read the letter.

In June, the Central Bank said there was a 61% probability of inflation remaining above the target in 2023 as well.

REAL INTEREST

A survey carried out by economist Jason Vieira showed that Brazil was overtaken by Mexico and now has the 2nd highest real interest rates in the world. The rate when considering inflation will be 6.40% over the next 12 months. The calculation is “ex-ante”, when there is an estimate of real interest rates for the next 12 months. Here’s the complete of the report (265 kB).