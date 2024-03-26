From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 03/26/2024 – 8:29

This Tuesday, the 26th, the central bank released the last minutes of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) in which it signals a new cut of 0.50 points in the Selic rate for the next meeting, scheduled for May 7th and 8th.

The Committee assesses that the base scenario has not changed substantially, but considers greater flexibility in its decisions.

+ IPCA 2024 projection in the reference scenario (Focus interest and PPC exchange rate) is 3.5%, says Copom minutes

+ Ibovespa drops to 126.9 thousand points while the market awaits Copom minutes

“Due to the increase in uncertainty and the consequent need for greater flexibility in the conduct of monetary policy, the members of the Committee, unanimously, chose to communicate that they foresee, if the expected scenario is confirmed, a reduction of the same magnitude at the next meeting. The Committee assesses that this is the appropriate approach to maintain the contractionary monetary policy necessary for the disinflationary process”, says the document.

The anticipated reduction in the rate of the same magnitude for the next meeting is due to “a change in uncertainty and not in the base scenario”, he says.

“Such change merely reflects a cost-benefit analysis of the use of this additional monetary policy instrument. Finally, it was reinforced that it would be a mistake to interpret the change in future signaling as an indication of a change in the monetary policy cycle compatible with the base scenario”.

Last Wednesday, the 20th, the Copom carried out the sixth reduction of 0.50 percentage points in the Selic rate, to 10.75% per year.