06/21/2023 – 6:39 pm

Contrary to the criticisms of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) decided to maintain the basic interest rate at 13.75% per annum. In the minutes of the meeting, the Central Bank Committee understands that the decision is compatible with the strategy of convergence of inflation towards the target. It is the eighth consecutive meeting in which the rate remains at this level. See here the trajectory of Selic.

The Focus Bulletin showed a significant improvement in all indicators for 2023, with an expected drop in inflation close to 5% and an increase in GDP above 2%. The market expectation for the Selic at the end of the year is now at 12.25% per year, against 12.50% in previous reports.

“There was a real chance of a drop in interest rates of 0.25 pp already at this week’s meeting, although most of the market continues to bet on cuts only from August onwards. As we will only have four Copom meetings in the second semester, this would imply 2 cuts of 0.25 pp, followed by two others of 0.50 pp”, evaluates Reginaldo Nogueira, PhD in Economics and senior director at Ibmec.

The BC team goes against the direction brought by economists and members of the financial market, who assess that it is already possible to reduce the Selic rate by 50 basis points, that is, by 0.5% per year.

“Compared with other emerging countries, we have a very high interest rate in relation to our current inflation, we are talking about more than 8% of a real interest rate above inflation”, explains Gabriel Moraes, investment advisor at Arcani Investimentos .

He adds that maintaining high interest rates results in lower investments and less risk-taking by investors, ‘since you can leave your money yielding in cash at a very high real rate’, he says. “The forecast is that in the month of August a new journey of more contained fall in interest rates will begin, different from the high of the last period”, he concludes.























