AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/31/2024 – 20:49

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) kept its basic interest rate unchanged at 10.5% this Wednesday (31), opting for “caution” in the face of an “adverse” international scenario and projections of rising inflation in the country.

The announcement, widely anticipated by the financial market, is bad news for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has been pushing for lower interest rates since taking office for his third term in January 2023, to boost economic growth.

The decision to maintain the Selic rate was taken unanimously, “highlighting that the uncertain global scenario and the domestic scenario marked by resilience in activity, rising inflation projections and unanchored expectations demand diligent monitoring and even greater caution,” the committee said in a statement.

Inflation was 4.23% over 12 months in June, outside the target but within the tolerance margin (+/- 1.5 percentage points).

According to the Central Bank’s latest Focus bulletin, published this week, the market expects inflation of 4.10% for this year and 4.0% for 2025.

This is the second consecutive meeting that ends with the decision to leave the basic interest rate unchanged.

At its previous meeting in June, Copom interrupted a cycle of seven consecutive cuts and decided to keep the Selic rate at 10.5%.

Before the cut cycle, the base rate remained unchanged at 13.75% for one year, until August 2023.

The market’s distrust regarding the Lula government’s ability to meet the fiscal target also influenced the decision.

“The Committee is closely monitoring how recent fiscal policy developments impact monetary policy and financial assets,” says the Copom statement.

“A credible fiscal policy committed to debt sustainability contributes to anchoring inflation expectations and reducing risk premiums on financial assets, consequently impacting monetary policy,” he adds.

– ‘More aggressive tone’ –

The high interest rate policy implemented to curb price increases makes credit more expensive and discourages consumption and investment.

Lula has been a fierce critic of the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, and has even said that he “works much more to harm […] than to help the country.”

The Ministry of Finance predicts GDP growth of 2.5% this year, while market projections indicate expansion of 2.19%.

“None of this is a huge surprise,” said Jason Turvey, deputy chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

For him, this situation of rising inflation, worsening fiscal situation and depreciation of the real led Copom to “adopt a more aggressive tone” in its statement.

Turvey estimates that interest rates will remain unchanged for the rest of this year, and suggests that eventually in 2025 as well.

Copom’s decision coincides with that of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank) on the benchmark interest rate in the United States, which also remained unchanged this Wednesday, in the range between 5.25% and 5.50%, although it left the doors open for a reduction in September.