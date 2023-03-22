Analysts expect Selic to remain at 13.75%; in the US, an increase of 0.25 pp or stagnation in the range of 4.50% to 4.75%

The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) and the Fed (Federal Reservethe Central Bank of the United States) will hold meetings this Wednesday (22.Mar.2023) to discuss the basic interest rate in Brazil and the United States.

The meetings will signal the response of Brazil and the US to the threat of a credit crisis instigated by the failures of SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) and Signature Bank and the historic agreement that sealed the sale of Credit Suisse for US$ 3.23 billion to competitor UBS.

For both countries, percentages are expected to remain unchanged, with North American analysts now uncertain about a long-awaited rise of 0.25 percentage points.

The Selic, the Brazilian basic interest rate, has been at 13.75% since August 2022. It was maintained at this level at the Copom meeting on February 1st and opened the door for the president’s government to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) openly criticize the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto.

With the market projecting that the Central Bank will signal a Selic cut only in the 2nd quarter, after the May 3rd meeting, Copom is expected to maintain interest rates at 13.75% for the 5th consecutive meeting. A decision comes out at 6:30 pm.

Even with the efforts of the economic team of Minister Fernando Haddad (Finance) to ease the tension between the government and BC throughout February, Lula did not cool down the harsh criticism of Campos Neto.

The approval given by the president was adopted by other government leaders, including the vice president and Minister of Industry, Geraldo Alckmin, and the president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Aloizio Mercadante.

In a seminar on Monday (20.Mar) at the head office of the state development bank, the level of the basic interest rate was referred to as “pornographic and inconceivable” by Josué Gomes, president of Fiesp, and a “death penalty” by Nobel laureate in economics, Joseph Stiglitz.

“I will keep fighting, I will keep trying to fight so that we can reduce the interest rate so that the economy can return to investment”said Lula on Tuesday (21.Mar) in an interview with the website Brazil 247.

AND IN THE USA..

The interest rate interval in the United States evolved gradually until reaching the interval between 4.50% and 4.75%. It’s part of a directive by Jerome Powell, the Fed’s strongman, to stabilize record inflation that rivaled a peak seen 40 years ago. Even falling from 9.1% in Junefor 6% in February this year, is still far from the target of 2%.

Despite the apparent success, the bull cycle of the Federal Reserve may stagnate this Wednesday (22.mar). If before a bet on the increase of 0.25 pp was considered reasonable now, the uncertainty with the contamination of the banking system has triggered an alert in the US monetary authority.

The fear, according to the agency Bloomberg, is that an increase puts pressure on banking institutions and tightens lending restrictions, while maintenance signals concern about the health of the US banking system. The decision of the FOMC (Federal Open Market CommitteeCopom equivalent) will be announced at 2 pm Washington time (3pm Brasilia time).