The Civil Guard maintains an active citizen security device to arrest an escaped criminal in the Madrid town of Arganda del Rey. The person the security forces are looking for is Jonatan Jesús Cortés Dorado. It is a member of a a well-known clan in this town called ‘Los Copitos’ who has several records for theft.

As detailed Nius, this 32-year-old individual was arrested last December when he was about to rob a home he had accessed. After his capture, he was transferred to a Civil Guard barracks that are located in the vicinity of the courts where he was supposed to appear on Christmas Eve.

But Jonatan Jesús Cortés Dorado did not reach his destination. Due to the proximity of the barracks to the courts, the agents decided to move this habitual criminal on foot, who took advantage of this situation to escape running after managing to leave them behind.

Escape after being located

Nius informs that this Monday, January 18, has been located in a house in Arganda del Rey, but again he has managed to flee despite the special device that the Civil Guard had activated. To do this, he has not hesitated jump a dozen house roofs of the area in which he was, a fact that has complicated his pursuit.

This media details that a helicopter has come to the place to inspect the area, but so far it has not been successful in its objective of locating ‘Copito’, who had to enter prison for accumulation of crimes and that is now in search and capture. The first signs indicate that he could have received help to hide.