There was a program on the old Fox channel –now part of the muscular ESPN–: Tenis Pro. It was made by some Argentine tennis players from the ATP circuit (Gaston Gaudio, Mariano Zabaleta and Juan Ignacio Chela, if I remember correctly) who showed the intimacy in the rooms hotel, at airports, in locker rooms, in training.

Once, two of them played a doubles final (already, a second plate) of a lower category tournament (250, already another second plate).

On the way to the club, in the minibus, they both shouted: “Come on, what a drink is a drink!” absolutely right: cup is cup.

‘Copita is copita’

I bring the story to the story of today’s final of the Colombia Cup, which Junior is winning 1-0. It is just a truism, a truism, that it is always better to win.

How is it not going to be better to have a 100,000 peso bill in your pocket than not to have it?

How is it not going to be better to have a million pesos in the account than not to have it?



Water wets: “It is better to win than to lose,” said the wise Yogi Berra.

But this Copa Colombia, which is already a second course (as it is in all countries, we are not going to lie!), is neither for Millonarios nor for Junior the salvation of the season. The only and true objective of the big teams, as they are both, is to win the League, which is the one that sews stars on the shield.

Is it a consolation prize? No, neither. It is another tournament, with another value and importance. The thing is simple: the champion of the League goes to the Libertadores. Whoever wins tonight goes to the pre-Libertadores, which in a mercantile euphemism is now called the “first phase.”

This Cup final between Junior and Millonarios is today a match for the honor between both and their fansand will serve to strengthen or weaken for the semi-final home runs of the League, in which they will face each other again.

Today, obviously, you have to win the trophy that is at stake, because as the Argentine tennis players said on TV: a glass is a glass…

