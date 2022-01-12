São Paulo closed the group stage of Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior with three wins in three matches, after defeating São Caetano 2-1, this Tuesday (11) at Anacleto Campanella stadium, in São Caetano do Sul ( SP).

After finishing the starting phase in the lead of Group 21 in the first position, Tricolor do Morumbi will face São Bernardo, second place in Group 22, in the knockout stage.

But, despite the final victory going to São Paulo, São Caetano opened the scoring just before the break, with a headed goal by Guilherme Tavares after Arthur’s free kick. However, in the final stage, the Morumbi team turned the score around thanks to goals from Caio, after assists from Talles Wander.

Vasco 100%

Another team that won by 2 to 1 to guarantee 100% success in the first phase of Copinha was Vasco. Cruzmaltino beat SKA Brasil in Santana do Paranaíba and guaranteed 100% success in the first phase and first place in Group 24.

WIN THE GIANT! Meninos da Colina turn against SKA Brasil and end the group stage with 100% success. Goals scored by Marlon Gomes and Figuereido. The opponent of the next phase will be Joinville, on Thursday (1/13), in Santana de Parnaíba.#Strongbase # cup pic.twitter.com/Wmj4vGyuG6 — Vasco Base (@vascobase) January 11, 2022

Playing with an alternative team, Vasco came out behind, after a goal from Gabryel in the first half. However, the team from São Januário turned around in the final stage with goals from Marlon Gomes and Figueiredo.

Other Tuesday results:

Palms 0 x 3 Retro

Real Brasilia 2 x 1 Capivarian

Iape 2 x 0 Botafogo-SP

Bragantino-PA 0 x 2 São Bernardo

Assu 1 x 5 Real Ariquemes

Serranense-MG 1 x 4 Inter de Limeira

National 1 x 3 Coritiba

Lizard-SE 3 x 1 Rio Claro

Desportivo Brasil 3 x 2 Goiás

Paulista 0 x 1 Ceará

Ibrachina 2 x 0 Nautical

Palm trees 1 x 1 Água Santa

Cruise 3 x 0 Itapirense

Aster Brazil 0 x 0 Sao Bento

CSE 0 x 4 Perilima

SKA Brazil 1 x 2 Vasco

Saint Bernard 1 x 4 London

West 3 x 3 Flamengo

