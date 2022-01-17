In a duel with emotion until the end, Santos got the better of Fluminense and won the confrontation by 2 to 1, this Sunday (16), in Araraquara (SP), guaranteeing a spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Junior. Peixe’s goals were scored in the first half. The Tricolor decreased in the complementary step.

The Meninos da Vila will continue to shine at Copinha. The Fish is on Wednesdays!#Copinha22 pic.twitter.com/LtNU9mjzvu — Cup (@Copinha) January 17, 2022

Santos opened the scoring in the 16th minute in a controversial move. Rwan, in a dubious position, was thrown by Ed Carlos, advanced on the left and kicked hard. The ball deflected in the defense, exploded in the right post of the goalkeeper Thiago and, in the left, Lucas Barbosa released the left-handed bomb to score.

Fluminense tried to react, but Peixe reached the second again with Lucas Barbosa. In the 40th minute, shirt 11 advanced on the right, managed to hit with his left leg and hit with class, from outside the area, to extend the advantage.

In the second half, Tricolor went up in search of a tie. The team from Rio reduced the Santos advantage in the 24th minute, with John Kennedy. He received a pass from Wallace and gave a nice touch over the top when goalkeeper Diógenes came out. Fluminense had the great chance of equalizing in the 44th minute, with John Kennedy, but Diógenes saved Santos.

With the victory, Santos will face Mirassol, who thrashed Bahia this Sunday morning (16) by 5-1.

América-MG faces Botafogo in the quarterfinals

In the afternoon, América-MG advanced to the quarterfinals of Copinha by defeating Novorizontino 5-2, in Jaú (SP). After a disputed first half, with a goal for each team, the Minas Gerais team returned to the complementary stage with more disposition and took off. At 13, Rodolfo Moisés took advantage of the defense’s rebound after a corner kick and scored. In the next minute, it was Vinícius Gabriel’s turn to score the third.

The victory turned into a rout in the 24th minute, when Mateus Henrique, with a penalty, scored the fourth. Coelho reached the fifth with Heitor, who took advantage of a long shot and hit weakly, but goalkeeper João Vitor missed and let the ball pass. Novorizontino scored at the end of the match with Kauã Vinícius, with a header.

In the quarterfinals, América faces Botafogo, who also qualified this Sunday (16) after beating Resende, in the penalty shootout.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

