América-MG is the first semifinalist of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. This Tuesday (18), Coelho beat Botafogo 1-0 at the Zezinho Magalhães stadium, in Jaú (SP), for the quarterfinals. The miners had not reached the top four teams in the competition since 2016.

América’s opponent will be known in the match between Santos and Mirassol, who are already on the field at Arena da Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara (SP). Date, place and time of the match are yet to be announced by the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF).

Champion of Copinha in 1996, Coelho reached the winning goal in the 32nd minute of the second stage with Adyson. The striker intercepted a ball reversal by defender Liberato, entered the area on the left and hit goalkeeper Lucas Barreto from below to swing the nets.

América reaches the semifinals undefeated, with three wins and four draws, scoring ten goals and conceding five. The miners secured their place in the playoffs in the last round of the first phase, beating Sãocarlense 1-0, after not starting from zero with São Carlos and staying 1-1 with Falcon-SE.

In the second and third phases, Coelho depended on penalties to eliminate Athletico-PR and Falcon, after drawing both games by 1 to 1. Before defeating Botafogo, the team from Belo Horizonte had the best performance of the 5 to 2 over Novorizontino, in the round of 16 of Copinha.

