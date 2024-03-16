Coping with young people | Tapio Kettunen was already a 22-year-old waiter when it dawned on him – Now a successful engineer gives young people life advice

Atte Virolainen, a doctor known from social media, opened a discussion about the shortcomings of students' choice of certificates. Tapio Kettunen tells about his unusual study path.

Tapio Kettunen was working as a waiter at night in Helsinki, when he had a surprising whim. I had to go and buy pens, a pocket calculator and a long high school math textbook.

“Even today, I don't know where it started. I've thought about it a lot,” Kettunen laughs.

At the moment of the big flash, Kettunen was 22 years old. Now 30 years later, he is an engineer who works around the world. There have been gigs all the way back to Indonesia.

HS wrote on Thursday social doctor Atte from Estonia, who became discouraged after being labeled a troublemaker in elementary school. However, at the age of 37, he graduated in his dream profession as a doctor.

In the article, Virolainen harshly criticizes the model based on the choice of certificates in higher education institutions, because of which young people have to make important choices in terms of their lives already after elementary school.

Kettunen says that he was sensitized by Virolainen's story. The feeling of identification was great, because Kettunen says that in his first school years he was bullied by his teacher.

“It took a couple of years, and then mother realized that everything is not right. At that point, the game was a bit lost,” Kettunen recalls. He says that the average in elementary school was not bad.

After elementary school, Kettunen headed to a vocational school for the bus line, but says he was more interested in girls and “running around the villages”. So school was left unfinished and Kettunen went to the capital region to work as a waiter.

“I also claim that the human brain does develop. I was an idiot until I found out that I was going to study mathematics.”

Atte Virolainen.

From evening high school Kettunen worked hard for the welding course, and from there all the way to the technical college. The technical studies lasted eight years. His degree titles include mechanical technician, mechanical engineer, welding technician and master welder.

After finding his own field, Kettunen felt such a strong passion that he read everything he could get his hands on.

“If you can't find passion for something, I'd guess it's pretty hard. If I were to become a professional guitarist now, I don't think I would wear out my fingertips at all,” he describes.

In the case of HS, Atte Virolainen said that society should not force young people to make decisions when they are minors that will last for the rest of their lives.

Kettunen also wants to encourage young people to give themselves time. After turning thirty, his own daughter has already had time to change fields several times.

“Even if you have attended those schools, those choices are not necessarily the right ones,” says Kettunen.

There were about ten students in his class in elementary school, but they never necessarily became what was expected.

“At the age of 15, you can't determine whether someone is a good or a bad person.”