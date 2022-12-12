When I was studying the master’s degree in eating behavior disorders, I was doing an internship at the Santa Cristina University Hospital in Madrid. It was in the Eating Behavior Disorders Unit (UTCA), which functioned as a day hospital, where patients spent most of the day, so that at least three meals a day were under surveillance. It included rest after meals, in addition to all the work of nutritionists, psychologists, psychiatrists, group sessions and many more activities for his recovery.

On the morning shift were patients who were going through anorexia, bulimia or binge eating disorder. The disorders are never pure and end up mixing the dangerous behaviors of each of them.

As the Christmas season approached, it was clear that some of the patients were getting worse: they ate less and less, used tricks to purge themselves, and most of the progress they had made during their stay on the unit went to hell. What was the cause? Didn’t they want to spend the holidays at home with their family? The answer is no. Christmas can cause absolute terror when your biggest enemy is food, because they are parties in which everything, absolutely everything, revolves around it.

Some of the patients, actually generally women (this disorder is still more common in women), even forced admission on those dates. In the end, their safe place was outside of those parties where fear and anxiety took over them; so much as to prefer to spend a party, like Christmas, admitted to a hospital and with artificial feeding, rather than go home and have to face the kilos of polvorones, nougats and non-stop meals (food from friends, from the gym, from the company, colleagues from university, institute, cousins ​​and distant uncles, etc.). It’s too much for a body so affected by food, too many fronts to fight. It is quite difficult to imagine the emptiness and pain that these patients must feel to reach that extreme.

This article wants to record that pain and, in turn, give certain recommendations so that, even if we do not know exactly what is happening to the person in front of us, we are careful and do not do more damage. How can we help?

Do not think or value anyone’s physique, whether there have been changes or not. Instead, if you’re really concerned, you can ask, “How are you doing?”

Flatter without using aesthetic references. For example: “I see you happy”, “you are very brave”, “I am proud of you”, “what a force you have”, “I admire you”, etc.

Don’t insist on food. You can offer, obviously, but do not insist and even less fall into emotional blackmail. Here are some examples: “Are you really going to despise me?”, “I made it especially for you.” Those kinds of comments don’t help, and only make the other person feel guilty.

Propose other plans that do not necessarily involve food, such as going to the movies, taking a walk, seeing the Christmas lights. Or, even better, ask what he feels like doing on those days.

Take care of the language. I know that we are very used to categorizing food morally and judging it as good or bad, dirty or similar. Even if it is in a joking tone, it is important, because nobody eats something calm if they choose a “shit” to eat, they feel that they have to compensate or return to the right path. Well, imagine what it is like for someone who is going through an eating disorder, and that their true triumph would be to be able to eat what you consider nutritional garbage, without guilt and without compensatory behaviors afterwards. For a person going through eating disorders, each meal is a constant challenge.

Neither at the table nor anywhere is the body of others discussed. We do not comment on the physique of the presenter on duty at the chimes as if we were skinning an animal. She is a public figure, but that does not give us the right to that quartering. You may not see the seriousness in this, but I assure you that if you have children or children around, minors learn to value their bodies through these comments and how you talk about yours, and if they do not fit the norm (none of us fit) , the speech with your body is not going to be healthy. Those comments always lead us to comparison and only body dissatisfaction and discomfort arise from the comparison. In addition, this encourages us to observe our body in a dissociated way, we fragment it, as if we were Mr. Potato, we only see the aesthetic and we forget everything it does for us, how functional it is. Whether we like it or not, whether it is more or less normative, our body does the most important thing for us: it allows us to live and, for that alone, it deserves all our respect. And of course, that of others, too.

A person going through an eating disorder is terrified of food, of gaining weight, and of feeling hungry, so comments that encourage people to go on a diet after the holidays are of little help. Let’s stop saying that after the holidays it’s time to shut up or that the hunger games begin.

Stop valuing and rewarding thinness. Accept and extol body diversity.

I hope this article helps you see the seriousness of eating disorders and, if you have someone who is going through it, gives you tools to take care of them. With our words we can get him to go through it in a kinder way, without aggravating what he already feels. If we change the discourse we maintain about our bodies, those of others, and food, we will be able to have a more mentally healthy society, we will be able to prevent eating disorders and it will be more free with respect to aesthetics.

