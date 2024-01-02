In addition to allowing you to ask questions, draft emails and summarize texts, you can also create images through integration with the DALL-E3 image-to-text generator

Just days after introducing the Copilot app on Android, Microsoft has launched its AI-powered chatbot for iOS and iPadOS as well. Both versions of the app are now available for download from the Apple App Store. The (free) app offers access to Microsoft Copilot (formerly known as Bing Chat) and works similarly to OpenAI's ChatGPT mobile version, with which it shares the exact same engine. In addition to allowing you to ask questions, draft emails and summarize texts, you can also create images through integration with the DALL-E3 image-to-text generator. Unlike the free version of ChatGPT which uses GPT-3.5, Copilot allows you to access GPT-4, OpenAI's latest language model (LLM), without having to pay for a subscription. With the rebranding of Bing Chat to Copilot, Microsoft is moving towards offering a standalone experience similar to ChatGPT. In addition to launching apps on Android and Apple devices, Microsoft has also created a web experience for Copilot which is separate from Bing.