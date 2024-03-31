In the constantly evolving digital environment, Microsoft introduced something new that attracted attention, but did not spark the expected enthusiasm. Innovation comes in the form of CopilotOpenAI's AI-powered assistant, which now finds a home in the Photos application pre-installed on systems Windows. The update was released recently, but quietly, perhaps due to the impression that the capabilities offered by Copilot, in this case, are rather basic.

One of characteristics the most discussed is the possibility of entrusting Copilot with simple tasks such as setting an image as the desktop background or creating and viewing presentations. These functionsalthough useful, do not represent a qualitative leap in the use of artificial intelligence in everyday life.

The update, identified as version 2024.11030.22001.0 of the Photos app, is not enabled by default. Affected users must navigate through the settings to activate the feature, a choice that underlines Microsoft's cautious approach in its launch.

Copilot's limited but promising features in the Photos app

The release of these new capabilities raises questions about the scope and ambition of Microsoft's AI projects. At the moment, the functionality of Copilot in the Photos app seems like a small step, leaving room for a lot of speculation about future innovations that could enrich the user experience more significantly.

Despite limited access and basic functionality, the integration of Copilot in the Photos app signals Microsoft's intention to explore new horizons with artificial intelligence. It remains to be seen how these technologies will be developed and expanded in the future to meet growing user expectations.

For users eager to explore these new features, the Photos app update can be easily obtained through the Microsoft Store, highlighting the simplicity with which Microsoft intends to make these innovations available.

Are you curious to find out how Copilot could it further transform the daily use of Microsoft apps?