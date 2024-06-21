This week, Microsoft launched its new range of Copilot Plus PCs, all of which feature a new dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard – the first major change to Windows keyboards in 30 years. However, currently, the button is only used to launch a Progressive Web App version of Copilot. The new web app no ​​longer integrates into the Windows operating system like last year’s Copilot experience did. You can no longer use Copilot to control Windows 11 settings or keep it docked with a sidebar. Essentially, it’s just a web app. Microsoft even removed the keyboard shortcut for Copilot on these new Copilot Plus PCs, so pressing Windows + C does nothing.

Microsoft responded to this backtracking in a recent post on the blog from the Windows Insider team, where we read: “We are evolving the Copilot experience on Windows as an app that will be pinned to the taskbar. This allows users to get the benefits of a traditional app experience, including the ability to resize, move, and dock the window – feedback we received from users while previewing Copilot on Windows.” Microsoft says it will be able to “more nimbly develop and optimize” the Copilot experience thanks to these changes, so perhaps we’ll see some future updates that make the regression in functionality more understandable. Until then, the new Copilot key will replace the menu key on the new Copilot Plus PC keyboards, and Microsoft has also pinned the Copilot app to the taskbar, so you don’t even need to use the dedicated key.