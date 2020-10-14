The anger of the farmers who took to the streets regarding agricultural laws could not be eradicated even today. Talks between 29 farmers’ organizations and the central government failed on Wednesday, Wednesday, in the midst of ongoing controversy over agricultural laws. Farmers’ organizations allege that no minister came from the government to talk to them, due to which they have walked out of the meeting. Let us tell you that 29 agitation organizations in Punjab had reached New Delhi on Wednesday to hold talks with the central government regarding agricultural laws.

According to the news agency ANI, the leaders of 29 farmer unions recently walked out of a meeting with the Secretary of Agriculture to discuss the applicable agricultural laws. Not only this, these farmer organizations also tore copies of agricultural laws outside Krishi Bhavan. Farmers’ organizations demand that these laws related to agriculture be withdrawn.

“We were not satisfied with discussions so we walked out, we want these black laws to be scrapped. Secretary said he’ll communicate our demands further,” says a farmer union leader “We walked out as no minister came for meeting. We want these laws to be taken back,” says another https://t.co/yTaKY7qXKc pic.twitter.com/ZeCEGoVaFE – ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

A farmer union leader said that we were not satisfied with the discussion on farmer laws, so we came out. We want these black laws to be abolished. The Secretary said that he will take forward our demands.

At the same time, another farmer leader said that no minister came for the meeting, so we boycotted the meeting. We want this law to be withdrawn. Explain that a seven-member committee has been formed to negotiate with the Center. Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal, Jagjit Singh Dalwal, Jagmohan Singh, Kulwant Singh, Surjit Singh and Satman Singh Sahni have been included in this committee.

Earlier, Rajewal had said that according to the invitation of the Secretary of the Central Agriculture Department, the Center wants to negotiate with him. They said, ‘We are going, because if we keep the invitation down, they will say that we are not ready for any talks. We do not want to give them any excuse. We will go there. ‘

On Monday, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti had decided not to attend the meeting convened by the Central Agriculture Department on 14 October. Farmers’ organizations last week also turned down the Centre’s invitation to attend a conference called on October 8 to address their concerns. The movement of these organizations disrupted rail traffic in the state and severely affected the coal supply of thermal power plants.