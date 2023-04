Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 09:41



The European Copernicus program will present its report tomorrow on the state of the climate in the EU, but yesterday it advanced one of the images from its study, obtained by satellite, which shows the wide extent of drought conditions on the continent. The territories on alert appear in red. Among them is the Region of Murcia.