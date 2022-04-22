The annual report of the Copernicus surveillance service indicated that the ‘Old Continent’ experienced abnormal weather situations in the last year that included unprecedented warm temperatures, intense rains that caused floods or droughts that caused fires. In the region, the average temperature rose 2°C compared to the pre-industrial era. Experts attribute these phenomena to the advance of the climate crisis.

Europe brought severe problems in 2021 in meteorological matters, as listed and detailed in a document published by the Copernicus Climate Change Service of the European Union. Inside your troubles shows the increase in the average temperature, which rose 2°C compared to the pre-industrial eraa higher value compared to other latitudes of the world in the same period.

Carlos Buontempo, director of Copernicus, stated that the last year was characterized by “extremes”, underlining the “warmer” summer, with heat waves in the Mediterranean, floods and lack of wind.

“Understanding weather and climate extremes is increasingly important for key sectors of society,” he added.

The European heat had a maximum peak in the past summer season when registering 48.8 ° in Sicily, a new continental record. While Spain reached 47 ° C, an unprecedented national mark.

Although 2021 was not one of the ten worst years in terms of temperature in Europe, it also brought other natural disasters such as the floods that occurred in Germany and Belgium.

As a result of the intense rains that occurred in July and the subsequent overflows of water, they left a balance of more than 200 dead and billions of dollars in damage.

Two men walk along a partially destroyed road amid collapsed houses after floods caused extensive damage in Schuld near Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler in western Germany on July 16, 2021. © AFP/Christof Stache

In addition, the drought that took root in regions of Europe broke out in fires in Italy, Siberia, Greece and Turkey, where 800,000 hectares were set on fire between July and August, becoming one of the most difficult forest burning seasons in the last 30 years in the continent.

The Greenland ice sheet, also affected

However, weather problems were not only linked to high temperatures. In their “problem of extremes” they also suffered problems with the ice sheet that covers Greenland.

It melted to record levels, reaching an extension 72% lower than normal. The eastern part of the subcontinent was left with virtually no ice cap by the end of the summer due to rising temperatures.

In addition, the colder-than-average spring also wreaked havoc in 2021, leaving a frost from France and northern Greece that affected vineyards and fruit trees.

While the sea surface last year was the warmest since 1992 in the eastern Mediterranean and parts of the Baltic. While the wind speed in Western and Central Europe was among the lowest since 1979, something that reduced the potential of wind energy.

Freja Vamborg, the main architect of the Copernicus report, said that she “calculates” that these events “are going to increase in the future” due to global warming.

For his part, Mauro Facchini – director of Earth Observation at the European Commission – warned that they are “running out of time to limit warming to 1.5°C”, a goal set by the international community in the Paris Agreement. .

“It is necessary to act, the extreme episodes related to the climate already occur in Europe”, he stressed.

with AP