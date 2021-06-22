UAt 0.28 a.m., the Danes’ two team buses left the Copenhagen stadium. The “magical night” that her coach Kasper Hjulmand had announced beforehand and then received exactly as it was, was far from over. Because his players just kept singing and dancing on the buses

And out on the streets of the Danish capital, thousands of fans were doing exactly the same thing. It looked like an entire country just couldn’t stop celebrating almost two hours after its national team’s 4-1 (1-0) victory over Russia. After two defeats at the start, the co-hosts Denmark actually reached the round of 16 of this European football championship and will now play against Wales next Saturday in Amsterdam (6 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the European football championship). It resulted in a fortunate coincidence of the results in group B, but above all an expression of the will of the whole team to survive.

“I could never have dreamed of being part of something so big,” said 20-year-old Mikkel Damsgaard, one of four Danish goalscorers (38th minute) next to Yussuf Poulsen (59th), Andreas Christensen ( 80th) and Joakim Maehle (82nd) ​​was. “The last game against Belgium was the greatest I had ever seen. But this beats this experience again. “

The Parken Stadium in Copenhagen is already something like the location of this European Championship. Because in just ten days, players and spectators experienced one after the other: the cardiac arrest and the resuscitation of the Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen in the 0: 1 against Finland. The highly emotional return of the team in the 1: 2 against Belgium, when it was meanwhile clear that the 29-year-old star of Inter Milan is doing better again. And now on Monday evening the Russia game, this “folk festival in the park”, as Danish television called it.

25,000 spectators celebrated their team in a deafening way. The players, coaches and coaches made four laps of honor in total. At the very end, the fans called the head coach Kasper Hjulmand once again all alone in front of the south stand, because it was he who had successfully switched this team through the difficult past week and after the failure of their best player.

And when everyone had left – most of the players in the dressing room, the coach in the press conference and the fans in the Copenhagen night – FC Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite walked again with three of his children across the lawn of the now empty stadium, like that as if he wanted to show them: take another look at this place. At least EM history was written here.



Denmark’s national coach Kasper Hjulmand: “The Danes gave us wings.”

Image: Reuters





Hjulmand himself was not exaggerating that evening when he said: “The Danes gave us wings. You gave us so much love. Without them none of this would have been possible. “

The pictures of Eriksen’s breakdown. The cohesion of his teammates at this dramatic moment. The sympathy of millions of fans. And the relief that the 29-year-old has now even left the hospital: All of this generated an energy about which Hjulmand said on Monday evening: “The courage, the solidarity, the friendship of these players: I take my hat off to that. These footballers have played their way into the hearts of the Danes. They gave the girls and boys at home some idols. “

Already against Belgium, and now even more so against Russia, it had the impression that there were not just 25,000 spectators cheering on eleven footballers on the pitch. It’s as if a whole country were standing together these days. Thousands of people celebrated this success well into the night in Copenhagen with car parades and several open-air parties in central squares of the city. In addition, the Danish football anthem “Vi er røde, Vi er hvide” (We are red, we are white) is one of the most atmospheric stadium songs ever composed. It could be heard from almost every bar and almost every open car window in the capital on the day of the game.

“We have all experienced a turbulent, emotional rollercoaster ride in the last ten days,” said goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. “But that shows what football can do. What football can do with an entire nation. ”Defender Andreas Christensen was also enthusiastic after the tremendous success in Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium. “We were a bit too aggressive at times, but nothing could stop us. It was very entertaining and really good football, “said the 28-year-old:” I can’t describe how we feel. We believed in each other, now we are further. “

Christian Eriksen also noticed this at home in Odense. “Christian wrote to us in our WhatsApp group immediately after the game. It was great to hear from him, ”said defender Jens Stryger Larsen.