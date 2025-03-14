The Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) fund has managed to close its fifth fund with a compromised capital of 12,000 million euros, which is a milestone for this entity that has a strong presence in Spain and Portugal with prominent projects such as the development of the Cataline Hydrogen project.

“Achieving 12,000 million euros is a fantastic result and a testimony of our industrial approach proven in investments in energy infrastructure. I am proud that several of the largest and most sophisticated investors in the world trust CIP, and I am pleased to welcome new investors to our platform,” said Jakob Baruël Poulen, director of CIP.

CI V is designed to invest in energy infrastructure in low -risk countries, with an approach to key technologies for energy transition, such as wind energy, photovoltaic solar and battery storage.

To date, the fund has exceeded all expectations and has already made six final investment decisions (FID), compromising 60% of the capital and guaranteeing rapid execution of financing.

Currently, CI V has more than 50 projects in the development phase, with a potential investment volume of 24,000 million euros. The fund is expected to compromise completely in next year and add 30 GW of new energy capacity to the global network, sufficient to supply more than 10 million homes.

From CIP, they emphasize that the fund strategy is based on a combination of industrial and financial approach, which allows maximizing the risk -adjusted profitability for investors. Mads Skovgaard-Andersen, responsible for flagship funds and CIP partner, explained that CI V provides stability and diversification to investment portfolios, while protecting against inflation and macroeconomic cycles.

“Our investment strategy focuses on an early entry at low cost and on the optimization of assets throughout the different stages of the project. This allows a lower correlation with macroeconomic factors and economic cycles, while diversification in technologies and markets reinforces the strength of the background,” said Skovgaard-Andersen.

Global impulse to renewable energy

The rise of digitalization, the expansion of data centers and transport electrification and heating are promoting an unprecedented demand for electricity. In this context, renewable energies, especially solar and terrestrial wind, are the most competitive and scalable, contributing to improve the energy security and economic competitiveness of the countries.

Jakob Baruël Poulen stressed that structural factors are accelerating the energy transition, and that CIP is well positioned to develop some of the world’s largest and most complex energy projects. “Our combination of industrial and financial experience allows us to support countries in obtaining reliable, competitive and clean energy, while generating value for our investors,” he said.

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) is the world’s largest fund manager dedicated to investments in renewable energies in the development phase (“Greenfield”) and a global leader in marine wind energy. The firm manages 13 investment funds and has raised to date approximately 32,000 million euros of 180 international institutional investors.

CIP operates in more than 30 countries and has more than 2,500 employees on various platforms and projects, in addition to 14 offices worldwide.