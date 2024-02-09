The Champions League is back, and it is doing so in style in Denmark, hosting the current champion of the trophy, and last year, City finally managed to be crowned champion of the Champions League against Inter Milan. After several years of searching for it, the fact of having won it in the last edition gives extra confidence and experience to the cityzens players, who if it was already assumed that they were going to be better than their rivals, right now, it is predicted that Both this match in Denmark and the one played in Manchester will be mere formalities to qualify for the quarterfinals. For its part, the Copenhagen club already knows what it's like to qualify ahead of a Manchester team this year, and they surely want to repeat the feat.
Copenhagen vs Manchester City match information
City: Copenhagen, Denmark
Stadium: Parken Stadium
Date: Tuesday February 13
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. (Spain), 5:00 p.m. (Argentina), 2:00 p.m. (Mexico)
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
How can you watch Copenhagen vs Manchester City on television in Spain?
Movistar+ Champions League.
How can you watch Copenhagen vs Manchester City on television in Argentina?
Star+.
How can you watch Copenhagen vs Manchester City on television in Mexico?
Star+.
How can you watch Copenhagen vs Manchester City on television in the United States?
ESPN.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
FK mold
|
Atlantic Cup
|
Brondby
|
Defeat 1-2
|
Atlantic Cup
|
Elsfborg
|
Victory 4-5
|
Atlantic Cup
|
Sparta Praha
|
Defeat 2-0
|
Friendly
|
Rangers
|
2-2 draw
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Everton
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
Victory 1-3
|
Premier League
|
Burnley
|
3-1 victory
|
Premier League
|
Tottenham
|
0-1 victory
|
FA Cup
|
Newcastle
|
Victory 2-3
|
Premier LeagueMmOL
Manchester City: Manchester City will have no injuries or suspensions for this match.
Copenhagen: Copenhagen will have no injuries or suspensions for this match.
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Gvardiol, Días, Aké, Rodri, Julián Álvarez, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Foden and Haaland.
Copenhagen: Grabara, Ankersen, Vavro, Diks, Jelert Kristensen, Lerager, Falk Jensen, Goncalves, Achouri, Viktor Claesson and Elyounoussi.
Copenhagen 0-3 Manchester City. For the Mancunians, this should be an easy match to resolve, so they don't have to work too hard for this round and can focus on other competitions such as the Premier League.
