Copenhagen Stock Exchange | The pharmaceutical giant announced the revolutionary test results of its slimming drug – the Danish stock market jumped 6 percent

Novo Nordisk published new data on the effectiveness of its slimming drug, and the company’s share price pulled the general index of the Copenhagen Stock Exchange to an exceptionally strong rise.

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday that its slimming drug Wegowy also reduces serious cardiovascular problems. Tells about it news agency Reuters.

According to the company, in addition to weight loss effects, its drug reduces the risk of serious cardiovascular problems such as stroke by 20 percent in overweight people with underlying heart disease.

According to Reuters, the recent research result exceeded the preliminary expectations of investors and analysts, where the drug was expected to reduce the risk by 15-17 percent.

Director of Development at Novo Nordisk Martin Holst Lange says in the company’s press release that the drug “can change the attitude towards overweight and its treatment”.

The company plans to apply for approval from the authorities for a change in the packaging labeling of the medicine used as a weekly injection later this year.

Danish company the announcement had immediate consequences on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange. Novo Nordisk’s share price jumped immediately after the publication of the announcement, and was up by more than 15 percent at about half past four in the afternoon Finnish time.

The increase in the pharmaceutical company’s share price was so drastic that it seemed to drag the entire Copenhagen stock exchange with it.

The general index OMXC of the Copenhagen stock exchange was slightly down a little before midday local time, but immediately after the publication of Novo Nordisk’s announcement, the general index also jumped up by several percent.

At three in the afternoon Finnish time, the general index was up by more than six percent. Such a large daily rise is very exceptional for the stock exchange’s general index. The general index of the Copenhagen stock exchange has moved more than five percent in a day only seven times since 2004.

Novo Nordisk too the share price has more than tripled in five years. It is, among other things, behind the diabetes drug Ozempic, which has become something of a phenomenon.

HS Visio reported at the end of July, that the company’s sales are currently growing at an annual rate of almost 30 percent, which is a strong growth rate for a company the size of Novo Nordisk. Analysts estimate that Ozempic and Wegovy are the main reason for the growth.

The demand for both medicines is currently greater than the supply. Novo Nordisk’s specialist doctor Tero Saukkonen told for HS in Aprilthat Ozempic in particular is in short supply worldwide.