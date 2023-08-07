Third qualifying round, last step before the playoffs: the Danes are favourites, but the match promises to be balanced

Copenhagen and Sparta Prague have already started their respective championships but now the primary objective is to access the main draw of the Champions League. Jacob Neestrup’s side have already played in another qualifying round by beating Icelandic side Breidablik in the two-legged tie. Sparta Prague, on the other hand, will begin their European journey against the Danes. The two teams compete in the third round, the last step before the playoffs.

Copenhagen-SPARTA PRAGUE, THE PREDICTION — It will be a double confrontation to determine who between Copenhagen and Sparta Prague will continue their adventure in the Champions League. This is why the first leg match can be open to various results. Considering the excellent form of the two teams in the championship and the goodness of the offensive departments, a possible play is the one that refers to Goal + Over 2.5 which is worth 2.00 for Sisal and Snai, 2.02 for Planetwin 365 and 2.10 for Netbet. See also The promises of Cruz Azul that could not reach their potential and failed

THE ODDS OF Copenhagen-SPARTA PRAGUE — For major betting siteshosts Copenhagen are slight favorites to win the row at 2.05 from PokerStars Sport, 2.08 from Netbet and 2.10 from bet365. On the other hand, balance reigns for the other two main signs that refer to a draw and a victory for Sparta Prague. The X starts from 3.45 for GoldBet and Better up to 3.50 for Sisal and Planetwin 365 while the 2 is worth 3.30 for Snai, 3.35 for Better and 3.40 for PokerStars Sport and Sisal.

Copenhagen and Sparta Prague have started their championships at their best, collecting three victories for each side and are enjoying good form. For this reason, for the bookies, the Parken Stadio match will be a match in which both have the possibility of finding the goal, a score quoted at 1.65 by Planetwin 365, at 1.72 by PokerStars Sport and at 1.73 by bet365. Instead, the No Goal goes up to 2.00 for bet365, 2.05 for Snai and 2.10 for Betfair. For operators on the total number of networks the shares that are equivalent. In fact, if the Over 2.5 is worth 1.85 for PokerStars Sport and bet 365 and 1.90 for Betfair, the Under 2.5 starts from 1.90 for Sisal passing through 1.93 for GoldBet and 1.95 for bet365. See also Boyacá Chicó and Millonarios postponed their goals after a draw that suits them

FIRST HALF GOAL — In the last five games played, between the championship and the Champions League, Copenhagen have always scored in the first 45 minutes of the game. Sparta Prague likewise only scored in the second half against Zlin while in the other two games they scored in the first half. For this reason, one of the two teams could take the lead in the first half of the game. Copenhagen’s lead is worth 2.65 for Novibet and Snai and 2.76 for Betway, Sparta Prague’s lead ranges from 3.75 for bet365 to 3.82 for Betway and Netbet.

STATISTICS E PREVIOUS — Copenhagen performed well in the Champions League last season, despite a very complex group together with Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City. The Danes were knocked out but have never lost at home, making three draws and conceding just one goal. Sparta Prague, on the other hand, played in the Europa League last season and have not been in the Champions League rounds since 2005/2006. The one between Copenhagen and Sparta Prague will not be the first match between the two teams that have already met in 2009 in the Europa League, in which case the Danes won in the double-header. See also Conegliano gives up the throne, the World Cup goes to Istanbul

