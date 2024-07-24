If you are planning to visit Copenhagen from the July 15th to August 11thyou may have the opportunity to experience aunique experience. Thanks to the initiative CopenPaytourists who display eco-responsible behavior can enjoy various benefits, from a simple coffee to a kayaking adventure, at no additional cost.

The idea, Still in experimental phase and promoted by the office tourist Of Copenhagenaims to encourage sustainable actions. The statistics of the last year reveal that Copenhagen has registered 12 million overnight staysa sign of the high influx of tourists. In answerthe city has launched small but significant initiatives to promote more sustainable tourism.

Copenhagen moving sustainably pays

Incentives for all: An interactive map on the website Visitcopenhagen.com/copenpay lists all the benefits you can access by adopting sustainable behavior. If you arrive in the city on foot or by bike, you can enjoy a dip free in the canal near the station seaside resort of Canal House. If you participate in a waste collection, you will be able to rent a bike for free for 45 minutes from Donkey Republic.

It doesn’t end there: showing that you didn’t arrive by car at the Museum Of Copenhagenyou will receive a cup of free coffee. If you travel sustainably to the Museum National Danish, you will be offered an ice cream. An aperitif awaits you at Level Six Rooftop Bar & Terrace for those who choose sustainable means, while a surf session that includes beach cleaning will reward you with a free lunch at the Copenhagen Surf School.

A special ski slope: For sports lovers, the famous artificial ski slope CopenHill offers 20 minutes of free descent to those who arrive on foot, in bicycle or with the means public. If it ski it’s not in your strings, you can Always to climb in top to enjoy the view while sipping a coffee, courtesy of the same structure.

A matter of trust: Second Rikke Holm Petersen, communications manager for the tourist board, the project works on the basis of the trustwith a few exceptions where you may be asked to show a photo or public transport ticket. This approach aims to encourage greater awareness ecological rather than to to verify every single action.

Important note is that no fund public supports the initiative: the activities and attractions that participate do so at their own expense. It is an initiative culturaldesigned for raise awareness And change the habits of the visitorsrather than an attempt to directly reduce the ecological footprint. The real prize, as suggested Petersenit is not the individual one but the benefit collective resulting from conscious choices.

The rewards you get are not just a incentive personal, but contribute to environmental well-being from the city ​​that welcomes millions of tourists every year. With these small actions, Copenhagen hopes to make a significant step towards a transition ecological, making sustainability a central element of the tourist experience.

Your next visit to Copenhagen could be not only fun but also sustainable. What eco-responsible action intrigues you the most?