SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Copel is moving ahead with the structuring of the privatization auction of the Foz do Areia hydroelectric plant, at the same time it is advancing with studies for a potential sale of the Araucária thermoelectric plant, the CEO of the Paraná electric company said on Friday. , Daniel Slaviero.

In a conference call about the quarterly results, the executive commented that the company has already hired financial and legal advisors to structure the sale of control of Foz do Areia, and reiterated the forecast to hold the auction at B3 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Slaviero evaluated as “adequate” the minimum amount of about 1.8 billion reais that must be paid for the asset as a bonus granted to the Union.

“We understand that the value (published by the government) is very adequate to the size and the capacity to generate income and results that the asset has… It is a value that proved to be very reasonable and adequate.”

With 1,676 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity, the hydroelectric plant, located in Paraná, is Copel’s main generation asset and its concession expires in December 2024.

Companies such as Engie Brasil and Auren Energia have already declared an interest in studying this privatization.

“The new business area is working with the internal team and with these advisors to… put the process on the market”, commented Slaviero.

In parallel, Copel is also studying a possible divestment of the Araucária plant (UEGA), a thermoelectric plant powered by natural gas.

According to the CEO, the model for the potential sale is not yet defined, but the trend is for the sale of 100% of the shares, given the electric company’s intention to decarbonize its portfolio and focus on renewable sources of energy generation.

“The asset is at the load center, with 484 megawatts, it has recently undergone a…complete retrofit”.

“We hope that in the coming months this study (on Araucaria) will evolve”, he added.

SPECULATION ON PRIVATIZATION

Still on the conference call, Slaviero said he had no information, other than what is already public, related to the study that will be carried out by the government of Paraná, Copel’s controller, to explore options for “investment optimization” in electricity.

“We still don’t have all the elements, we don’t have information on how this study will take place and what is the deadline, if any, for completion.”

The Paraná government announced this month its intention to study a potential operation in the capital market related to Copel, in a signal that led the state company’s shares to soar with speculation about an opening for privatization. In the statement, the government indicates that it would preserve a “significant equity interest” in the company.

