Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 15/12/2023 – 13:56

Copel, together with its subsidiary Copel GET, sold its 81.2% stake in the Araucária Gas Electric Power Plant (UEGA) to Âmbar Energia for R$320.7 million. The deal also includes Petrobras' right to join, in relation to its 18.8% stake in UEGA, until February 26, 2024.

Completion of the sale is estimated to occur before March 31, 2024.

The operation is subject to the implementation of precedent conditions common in this type of business, such as approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

“The divestment of this asset is part of the decarbonization process of the generation matrix, strengthening the pillars for the longevity and sustainable growth of the business, in addition to being in line with Copel’s Business Strategic Planning – Vision 2030”, stated Copel through relevant fact.