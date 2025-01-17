Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD is a progressive, life-threatening lung disease characterized by a gradual reduction in airflow to the lungs. It is incurable and can cause 5 percent of all deaths recorded in a year in the world according to the world health organization (WHO). The main cause of this pathology is exposure to tobacco smoke; either by being an active smoker or by being a passive smoker. It usually becomes evident after 40 or 50 years of age.

Causes of COPD

Smoking and others

The main cause of COPD development is active and passive smoking, although it can also be caused by:

– Repeated respiratory tract infections during childhood.

– Due to having alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

– Due to environmental pollution.

– Due to occupational exposure to vapors, irritants and gases.

– Due to exposure to combustible gases used for cooking.

– Due to the use of combustible gases to heat homes with insufficient ventilation.

COPD causes the lungs to lose the elasticity of the bronchi and the alveoli that crown them and from whose capillary blood vessels oxygen is carried into the bloodstream. The loss of elasticity causes them to stretch and the air to become trapped when exhaled.

There are two main forms of the disease that are often combined in COPD patients:

– Chronic bronchitis. Inflammation and narrowing of the bronchi and production of mucus in the lungs. It can cause chronic cough.

– Pulmonary emphysema. It destroys the walls and fibers of the alveoli, which prevents air from leaving the lungs when exhaling.

COPD symptoms

Difficulty breathing

It is a slowly evolving disease that begins to become evident around 40 or 50 years of age. The most frequent symptoms are:

– Difficulty breathing (dyspnea).

– Whistling when breathing.

– Chronic cough with expectoration.

– Pressure in the chest.

– Blue color on the lips.

– Frequent respiratory infections.

– Lack of energy.

– Swollen ankles, feet or legs.

– Day-to-day efforts such as climbing stairs are difficult.

– Suffer exacerbations.

COPD has many associated complications such as: respiratory infections, heart disease, lung cancer, high blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries or depression.

Diagnosis of COPD

Spirometry and imaging tests

To diagnose COPD, the pulmonologist, apart from the physical examination and description of symptoms, will order a complete biochemistry blood test and complete blood count for leukocyte count and spirometry. This is the most common lung function test, which measures how much air the lungs can hold and how quickly it leaves them. A chest x-ray and a computed tomography will also be requested.

Additionally, an arterial blood gas test is done to measure the pressure of oxygen and carbon dioxide in a blood sample. This sample is obtained from an artery, usually the radial artery located in the wrist. This test requires local anesthesia.

Another test is the 6-minute walk test that measures the distance a person can travel in that time. Cardiac function is also studied, for which an echocardiogram is usually done.

COPD treatment and medication

Reduce symptoms

The first treatment guideline is to eliminate the cause, if it is due to smoking, stop smoking. The rest of the objectives focus on reducing the chronic symptoms of the disease and reducing exacerbations or exacerbations in both frequency and severity.

The inhalation route is usually the therapy of choice with the use of inhalation devices to administer one or more drugs such as bronchodilators, anticholinergics, anti-inflammatories and corticosteroids.

Surgically, a bullectomy can be performed to reduce the bullae or “bubbles” of air trapped in the lung; lung volume reduction surgery in patients with predominant emphysema; or a lung transplant.

Other therapeutic interventions are pulmonary rehabilitation and oxygen therapy.

COPD prevention

No smoking

The best prevention against COPD is not smoking or quitting smoking. If you work in an environment where there may be vapors or dust of substances that may be lung irritants, the company must be informed that it must find protective solutions to avoid the risk.