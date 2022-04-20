The Copasir recalls Conte for dinner at the forgotten restaurant

It resoundingly reopened on Russiagate. The story of the trip of the US Secretary of Justice in August 2019 to Italy, sent by Trumpis back in the news after the revelation of the Republic of a second meeting at dinner between the former head of Dis Old man and William Barr. News that in fact denied what the former prime minister said With you: “Yes. I am seen just once and in the office of the Head of Services “, omitting the next two hours of meeting in a restaurant Roman. In the coming days, the former premier Giuseppe Conte it is possible, indeed almost certain, – explains Repubblica – that he will have to go back to the Copasirthe Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic, and answer questions from parliamentarians about that strange Mid-August 2019. The Italian gate breaks out.

But With you – continues Repubblica – he will probably not be the only one who will have to return to Copasir to clarify a series of elements which, before the revelations of the Republic, had been kept silent. As the secretary of the Committee asked yesterday (today the request will be made official in the presidential committee), Ernesto Magorno, senator of Italia Viva, could also be the former head of Dis Gennaro Vecchione, who will have to explain why he did not have never spoke of this dinner. It is also possible that another former prime minister will also return to Copasir, Matteo Renzithe one who in the Trumpian reconstruction would have collaborated in some way with the government Obama to manufacture false evidence. “Why doesn’t he go and report what he knows?” she said yesterday With you.

