Copasa – Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais (CSMG3) had a total net revenue from water and sewage of R$ 5.18 billion in 2021, 3.3% higher than in 2020.

The result, according to the company, came from the application of new tariffs, growth in the number of consumer units, a drop of 1.6% in the volume measured by savings in water and of 1.4% in the volume measured by savings in sewage and provisioning of full value of tariff refunds determined by the Regulatory Agency for Water Supply and Sanitary Sewage Services of the State of Minas Gerais (Arsae-MG).

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for 2021 was R$1.94 billion, excluding extraordinary items. The result was 0.7% higher than that recorded in 2020. The EBITDA margin was 35.9%, slightly lower than that presented in 2020, of 36.8%.

The company’s net income was R$ 537.6 million in the year and investments made in the period totaled R$ 943.4 million, considering Copasa and Copanor (Integrated Sanitation Services of the North and Northeast of Minas Gerais, a public company subsidiary of Copasa) together.

Copasa’s manageable costs and expenses increased in 2021, totaling R$ 2.71 billion, against R$ 2.50 billion in 2020. The result, according to the company, was affected by extraordinary items referring to the Incentive Voluntary Termination Program, return of tariffs determined by the Regulatory Agency for Water Supply and Sanitary Sewage Services of the State of Minas Gerais (Arsae-MG) and increase in the provision for labor claims.

Net debt reached BRL 2.71 billion in 2021, and the net debt/EBITDA ratio reached 1.7 times. Delinquency increased from 4.52% in December 2020 to 3.50% in December 2021. Investments made in 2021 totaled BRL 943.4 million, considering Copasa and Copanor.

The number of savings (consumer units) of water reached 5.53 million, against 5.46 million in December 2020. The number of sewage units reached 3.89 million, slightly above the 3.76 million in December 2020), already considering Cup to Copanor.

Interest on Equity (JCP) for the year 2021 totaled R$282.7 million.

