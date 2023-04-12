SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Minas Gerais sanitation company Copasa signed a collective agreement with unions to implement a new voluntary termination program, the company said on Tuesday.

Copasa did not inform the expected membership.

The program runs from May of this year to June of 2024, and the target audience includes, among others, workers in the administrative and operational areas, with at least 15 and 20 years at Copasa, respectively, as well as retired employees and those in the meter reading specialty. .

The program “results in the reduction of personnel expenses, providing the adequacy of the cost curve and the improvement of the company’s operational efficiency, respecting the legal aspects”, said Copasa in a statement.

(By Andre Romani)