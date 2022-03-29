Mexico City.- The Employer Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), I support the initiative to double the vacation period that a worker must have by law.

This was stated by the body during its participation in the open parliament “Decent Holidays”, at Senate of the Republic, where, Jose Media Mora Izcal He highlighted the role of workers in companies, whom he said should also be addressed.

“Companies are not a company name, they are not buildings, they are not the four walls of an office; companies are people and from this point of view Coparmex proposes an approach centered on the collaborator, in such a way that we achieve that for for the company to grow, understand what the collaborator needs to grow”.

In this sense, the business leader exposed the need to address the issue of vacations, especially in micro and small companies so that the increase in vacation days is carried out gradually.

“That nine days pass first and then 12 days, and then continue to increase to two days per year, that continuous days take at least six days for the workers to effectively rest and that it enter into force in January 2023 , this to facilitate the application”Mora Izcal added in his participation.

Read more: Buying through social networks is like buying on the street, says Profeco

He added that, within the production processes, one of the most important elements is rest, since he said that although it is believed that for greater performance one must work harder, in reality it is the other way around. He explained that it is important to take into account the rest days because it depends on it that we are more productive.