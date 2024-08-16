The director of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), René Nava, expressed his total respect for the judicial processes carried out to combat corruption in the state of Chihuahua, this after the attempted arrest of former governor Javier Corral.

In this case, he said, the employers’ union is not making any statement or position that interferes with the judicial process opened against the former state official.

This, he mentioned, is so that the corresponding authorities can determine responsibilities and reach a ruling in accordance with the law.

“In this case, as in any other judicial matter, Coparmex will always be in favor of processes that comply with the law and that guarantee the rights of the people and institutions involved,” he said.

He stressed that the Confederation has always expressed its full support for any activity that promotes the proper use of public resources, so that they are applied in accordance with the law, in favor of citizens.

“Transparency and accountability are two of the fundamental principles that Coparmex promotes and defends, and for this reason it will always maintain its position of helping to promote the rule of law,” he said.