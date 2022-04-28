Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The CoparmexLos Mochis delegation, is ready for the delivery of profitssaid Jose Ramos.

The president of this employer body explained that the business sector has been very responsible in this regard.

He said that when companies do not generate profits, they support the worker with some compensation or bonus.

Read more: They seek the rescue of spaces for pedestrians in Ahome, Sinaloa

It is worth mentioning that the North Zone Labor and Social Welfare Directorate urges companies to give profits to their workers in a timely manner.

Francisco López Orduño, administrative delegate of the DTyPS north zone, based in Los Mochis, stated that companies have until the last day of May to pay this benefit.