Chihuahua.- The Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) called on senators from all political parties to act responsibly and not approve a constitutional reform that, it considered, far from strengthening the Judiciary, would compromise its independence. In a statement, the business organization said that an initiative of this nature would be a significant setback in the Division of Powers and respect for the rule of law, fundamental pillars of democracy. It stated that, despite the multiple calls for alert from various sectors, the initiative has advanced without taking into account the opinions of specialists, business organizations, young students and international actors who share the organization’s vision on the risks involved in electing judges, magistrates and ministers by popular vote. “We consider that the politicization of the Judiciary resulting from this mechanism violates the basic principles of an objective and equitable administration of justice. That is why we call on all senators, but especially the 43 legislators who are not part of the parliamentary majority, since they have in their hands the responsibility of stopping this reform,” reads the statement. The union says that they have the opportunity to open a space for dialogue that allows for the construction of a reform that supports the citizens’ desire for a Mexico with security, peace and justice, without this implying weakening the Judicial Branch in a structural manner. “At Coparmex we urge the opposition senators to remain firm and resist external pressures. It is essential that all voices are heard and that any reform is built through an inclusive and participatory process.” The organization added that reforms of this magnitude should not be decided unilaterally, but with the active contribution of all sectors of society. “The future of justice in Mexico is at stake, and it is crucial that decisions ensure stability, are taken with full responsibility, ensuring the legal, economic and social stability of the country,” the statement concluded.