Mexico City.- The Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) called on the new legislature to reflect plurality in its decision-making and ensure that the interests of the 46 percent of citizens who did not vote for the majority party are truly represented.

This statement comes after the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Branch (TEPJF) decided to endorse the resolution of the National Electoral Institute (INE) on the allocation of plurinominal deputies that will allow the winning coalition headed by Morena to obtain a qualified majority in the Chamber of Deputies.

“Mexico goes beyond this determination. Although this decision does not reflect the arguments presented by various social organizations and lawyers, we respect the ruling of the highest authority in electoral matters,” he said in a statement on Thursday. “This resolution (of the Electoral Court) marks a new political reality for the country.”

Earlier, Coparmex expressed its concern over the reform that seeks to eliminate the National Institute for Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI).

In another position, the Confederation and other civil society organizations, such as Mexico Evalua and Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity (MCCI), pointed out that the elimination of the INAI would impact the autonomy of the processes it has carried out before the public and private authorities to defend the human rights of access to information and protection of citizens’ personal data. “The INAI has demonstrated its civic value through the resolutions it issues to ensure that public information is provided and has protected our personal data from the public and private sectors. Therefore, it would be a reprehensible setback, even internationally, to eliminate this independent institution that has defended us as citizens and has been an important counterweight, in addition to having managed to disclose cases of public interest in matters of corruption and serious violations of human rights. “Therefore, we respectfully request the Congress of the Union to reconsider the constitutional reform so that administrative reforms are carried out that contribute to having a better INAI that makes its function more robust and makes it more efficient, instead of the reform that seeks to eliminate its institutional value, violating the advances of more than two decades in matters of transparency, fight against corruption and protection of personal data in our country,” he concluded.