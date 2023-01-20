Guadalajara Jalisco. The Employers Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) Jaliscohas expressed concern about the negative impact that the regulation of the General Law for Tobacco Control could have in the labor sector of the state, since according to official data, in Jalisco there are 133,959 people employed in the field of tobacco consumption and exhibition.

Coparmex points out that, although it agrees with the protection of health and public policies, the regulation discourages investments related to the sectorwhich oscillates at 1,897 million dollars, and generates uncertainty regarding the generation of employment.

In a statement, he states that the reform did not have adequate socialization and is an “excessive measure” that will have a negative impact on sectors that are recovering after the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Carlos Villaseñor Franco, president of Coparmex Jalisco, “these modifications do not solve the public health problem.”

In addition, he points out that the regulation affects the restaurant sector, where investments were made in the adaptation of its facilities with specific areas for smokers.

It also highlights that “tobacco consumption will not be avoided with this type of restrictions, on the contrary, it can be the door to promote illegal trade, and unjustifiably impacts the freedom of trade and the rights of consumers “.

Coparmex has requested the Government to generate legal certainty in the face of a legal consumer product, and to seek dialogue and a technical analysis that provides tools and technical analysis in decision-making.

It is worth mentioning that on January 15, the regulation that prohibits the advertising and display of the product and smoking in all public spaces came into force.

