In one study published in the magazine PLOS ONE, researchers at the State University of Sao Paulo (UNESP) in Brazil describe a potential strategy to combat the Zika virus (ZIKV).

Copaiba oil: here’s how it works on the Zika virus

Among the results reported in the article are those of in vitro tests which confirm the antiviral effects of a nanoemulsion based on copaiba oil (Copaifera officinalis), a plant used to treat skin diseases by the indigenous populations of the Amazon.

About eight years ago, ZIKV was found to cause a congenital syndrome in children that includes visual, auditory and neuropsychomotor impairments. In adults it can also cause neurological disorders such as Guillain-Barré syndrome.

So far, no vaccines or specific treatments have been developed against the infection caused by the virus, transmitted from Aedes to Egypti, a mosquito that also transmits dengue and chikungunya.

Brazil has been one of the hardest hit countries, with over 250,000 suspected cases in 2016 alone. Even though the worst phase of the epidemic has passed, ZIKV is still circulating in Brazil. Between January and July 2023, according to statistics from the Ministry of Health, the number of reported cases increased by 20% year-on-year. The increase was highest (11.7%) in the southeast region, where São Paulo is located.

“We note that the study points to pathways for developing treatments for a neglected tropical disease. It should also be emphasized that the product is a natural oil and only a small amount is needed, facilitating the development of a future drug,” said Marilia de Freitas Calmon, last author of the article and researcher at the Institute of Biosciences, Letters and Exact Sciences São José do Rio Preto (IBILCE-UNESP).

The study began with tests that demonstrated that the nanoemulsion remained stable for 60 days at 4°C and confirmed its uptake into ZIKV-infected cells.

The next step involved treatment with the nanoemulsion with copaiba oil at a maximum non-toxic concentration of 180 micrograms per milliliter (μg/mL), compared to the nanoemulsion without copaiba oil, showing 80% viral RNA inhibition versus 70% respectively, and indicating that both the structure of the nanoemulsion and its association with the oil were effective.

The researchers also conducted a dose-dependent test to see if a higher concentration would increase viral inhibition, which turned out to be true.

Despite the promising results, the researchers are cautious: the copaiba oil-free nanoemulsion also showed antiviral activity, so part of the effect could be associated with the composition of egg lecithin (mainly phosphatidylcholine) used in the nanoemulsion as a surfactant. Other studies have shown that lipid nanoemulsions derived from natural foods can have an inhibitory effect.

It is also necessary to know more about how exactly viral replication is inhibited. According to Calmon, further studies will help, for example, to identify the phases in which this occurs. “This information will allow us to determine whether a future drug should be used only as a pretreatment or to fight the actual infection,” he said.

For now, prevention remains the best way to combat the disease, according to the Ministry of Health, which recommends taking care to ensure that water does not remain stagnant in old tires, plant pots, gutters and uncovered tanks. or on flat roofs, as water is preferred by A. to Egypti as a place to lay eggs.

Anyone with symptoms such as sudden fever, headache, pain behind the eyes, in the joints and muscles, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, itching, and a red, bumpy rash should seek medical attention immediately.