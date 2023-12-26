Traffic will be released at 5am on January 1st; New Year's Eve will have 12 minutes of fireworks on the beach

CET-Rio (Rio de Janeiro Traffic Engineering Company) reported that at 7:30 pm on December 31st the Copacabana neighborhood will be blocked for vehicles, with the exception of buses and taxis. At 10pm, there will be total lockdown. At 5am on the 1st, traffic will be released in Copacabana. The recommendation is to go to the neighborhood in the south of Rio by public transport.

As for public security, there will be 61 security towers installed along the Copacabana waterfront under the command of the Military Police and 800 fences on streets across the waterfront to close and control public access. Facial identification cameras will be used to help the PM (Military Police) identify fugitives from justice.

There are 15 search points to prevent bottles and glass cups, knives, box cutters, pocket knives from entering, with 150 metal detectors to help with the search and facial recognition cameras. 2,946 PMs will be mobilized in Copacabana, an increase of 11% compared to last year.

The municipal secretary of Public Order, Brenno Carnevale, said that the focus will be on curbing the sale of drinks in glass bottles and monitoring illegal parking.

“There will be a ban on playpens in the sand by kiosks and street vendors. We will be tough in this inspection. Those who may insist on committing irregularities will have their license revoked and will not work in 2024. We will seize the goods that are hidden in the sand, we have already found freezers and refrigerators”said the secretary.

The Municipal Health Department will have 4 stations on Avenida Princesa Isabel, Praça do Lido, Rua Siqueira Campos and Rua Bolívar, each with 48 beds, 8 of which with advanced life support, with 30 ambulances.

“Rio de Janeiro is prepared to serve everyone. Rio is the best destination with parties spread throughout the city”said the president of the Tourism Company of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro, Ronnie Costa.

Attractions

This year, Copacabana's New Year's Eve promises many new things for Rio residents and tourists. One of the new features is the New Orchestra which, during the 12 minutes of the fireworks show, will play concert music mixed with popular songs, known to the general public, under the direction of conductor Ludhymila Bruzzi. It will be the first time that an orchestra will provide the soundtrack during New Year's Eve in Copacabana.

Also for the first time, Copacabana beach will be the stage for the biggest drone show ever seen there. In celebration of 40 years of Rock in Rio, considered the largest music and entertainment festival on the planet, a great tribute will be paid to the event in the minutes before the turn of the year, with the help of 400 drones, which will form images and transmit them to the public messages of peace and hope for 2024.

In addition to the 2 stages that will be set up in Copacabana, New Year's Eve in Rio de Janeiro will extend to 10 more locations: Ramos beach, Flamengo beach, Penha, Madureira park, Sepetiba beach, Ilha do Governador, Ilha de Paquetá, Praia de Guaratiba, in addition to 2 new stages on Mauá beach and in Bangu.

With information from Brazil Agency