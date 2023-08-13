Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/12/2023 – 3:31 pm

This Sunday, the 13th, marks a century since the inauguration of the Copacabana Palace hotel on Avenida Atlântica, in Rio. Since then, the brand has consolidated itself as one of the city’s icons, serving as a second home for thousands of heads of state, celebrities and rich people from all over the world who, when it comes to staying, want to enjoy all that the luxury of a hotel of this size can offer.

But after all, how much does it cost to stay in a symbol of luxury like the “Copa”? The answer depends on a number of factors, such as date of stay, number of guests and period in which the reservation will be made.

But it is possible to say that staying for a single night at the hotel can vary from R$ 2,900 to R$ 29,000 for those who want to enjoy the most Nababesque accommodations at the Copacabana Palace, according to the website of the hotel chain

For a fraction of the price, guests at the Copacabana Palace can enjoy a suite measuring 117 square meters, with a semi-private pool, located on the sixth floor of the building, with a panoramic view of the Rio de Janeiro sea.

“A tailor-made VIP stay experience, tailored to your preferences”, describes the hotel’s website about the most expensive accommodation, the price of which already includes breakfast.