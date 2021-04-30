The emblematic beach of Copacabana on Rio de Janeiro was dyed this Friday in mourning in tribute to the 400,000 victims that the coronavirus has already left in Brazil, one of the countries in the world most affected by the pandemic.

The NGO Rio de Paz held an act in the arena of Copacabana in protest against the management of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro during the pandemic, which already left more more deaths from covid-19 in the first four months of 2021 than in the entire year past.

The entity scattered 400 black body bags on the beach, symbolizing the 400,000 victims of coronavirus in the country, a sad mark that the country surpassed on Thursday, while the vaccination campaign progresses with delays.

“It is a reproduction of an emblematic scene of the current moment in our history,” the president of Rio de Paz, Antonio Carlos Costa, told EFE news agency.

The country registered its first death from coronavirus on March 12, 2020 and in just over fourteen months it has reached 401,186, almost 13% of the world total, when Brazil barely represents 3% of the planet’s population.

Mortuary bags on Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, this Friday. Photo: DPA

Brazil is the second country with the most fatalities related to covid-19, after the United States, and the third with the most infected, with more than 14.5 million, after the United States and India, now becoming the main global focus of the pandemic.

“These are facts that were not fabricated by the media and it is humiliating for our democracy. To shut up at this time means to be complicit in the crimes committed by the Brazilian ruling class,” Costa said.

And he added: “The federal government was very wrong since the beginning of the pandemic, it minimized the lethal power of this virus, it did not present the country with a national plan and prescribed drugs without the minimum scientific verification.”

They ask for more vaccines

While deaths from coronavirus continue to accumulate in the country, the Brazilian government requested, during a conference organized by the World Health Organization (WHO), delivery of surplus vaccines to other countries, given the possibility that the wave of contagions may give rise to new variants that are global threats.

“We reiterate our request to those (countries) that have extra doses of vaccines to share them with Brazil as soon as possible,” said the Minister of Health this Friday, Marcelo queiroga, during a virtual press conference.

If it is possible to increase the supply of vaccines, it will be possible “to contain the critical phase of the pandemic and prevent the proliferation of new lineages and variants of the virus,” the minister warned.

Members of the Rio de Paz organization simulate a funeral, in a tribute to the victims of Covid-19 in Brazil. Photo: DPA

Several scientists pointed out that after the emergence of the Amazon variant, or strain P1, it may give rise to other more aggressive types due to the lack of national isolation policies, which Bolsonaro opposes.

The president reiterated this Thursday night his rejection of a quarantine and said he regretted the increase in deaths. But he made no explicit mention of the 400,000 death mark reached Thursday.

The contribution of antidotes provided by other countries will allow “progress in our broad vaccination campaign,” said Minister Queiroga during the conference attended by Tedros Adhanom, director general of the WHO.

The Brazilian Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, along with the “mascot” of the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, this Thursday. Photo: AFP

“Good news”

Adhanon said that Brazil is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, but noted that “coronavirus cases have decreased in the last four weeks.” “This is good news and we hope this trend will continue,” he said.

However, “the pandemic taught us that no country can lower its guard,” added the WHO director.

Since January 17, when immunization began in Brazil, 46.3 million vaccines have been administered: almost 31.2 million people received at least one dose and 15.1 million received both doses.

On Thursday night Minister Queiroga traveled to Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, to receive the first batch of vaccines from the US laboratory Pfizer.

A plane landed from the United States with one million doses, as part of the 100 million agreed between the pharmaceutical company and the Brazilian government.

. “We have guaranteed doses for the second semester and it is possible to guarantee that we will have our population fully vaccinated in 2021,” Queiroga promised.

Pfizer is the third vaccine to arrive in Brazil, after Britain’s AstraZeneca and China’s Coronavac.

But the arrival of supplies from the last two states suffered delays in recent weeks that have forced the government to postpone its immunization goals.

Source: EFE and ANSA

CB