05/17/2023 – 22:32

Goiás came out ahead of Paysandu in the Copa Verde decision, a tournament that brings together teams from the North and Midwest regions, in addition to the state of Espírito Santo. This Wednesday (17), Esmeraldino beat Papão da Curuzu by 2-0 at Mangueirão, in Belém, for the first game of the final. The match was broadcast live on TV Brasil, in partnership with TV Cultura do Pará.

The return duel will be on the 31st of May, again at 8 pm (Brasília time), in Goiânia. The champion secures a direct place in the third phase of the 2024 Copa do Brasil. Goiás has the advantage of being able to lose by a goal difference that takes the cup for the first time. Paysandu has to win by three or more goals in normal time to take its fourth title in the regional competition. In case of equality in the aggregate score of the confrontation, the decision will be on penalties.

The hosts went to the field with several changes in relation to the last commitments for Serie C of the Brasileirão and the dispute for the third place of the Campeonato Paraense, since 14 of the 38 athletes from the Paysandu squad arrived at the club after the registration period for the Green Cup. Of this Wednesday’s starters, only three – defender Genilson and forwards Bruno Alves and Mário Sérgio – left playing in the 5-0 defeat to Ypiranga-RS, six days ago, in the third national division.

Practically with the same formation (ten of the 11 starters) that beat Botafogo, leader of Série A, by 2 to 1 last Sunday (14), Goiás took the initiative and was present in the offensive field, even scoring corners in sequence . A kick by midfielder Alesson, when he invaded the area in the 25th minute, after a wrong pass by midfielder Paulo Henrique, was the only time that Esmeraldino forced goalkeeper Gabriel Bernard to work in the initial stage.

It was Paysandu who scored first, even though the goal was not validated. In the 32nd minute, Bruno Alves shared with Bruno Melo in the area and Mário Sérgio took advantage of the surplus. The bid, however, was annulled after the referee Alisson Sidnei Furtado was called to the video and observed a hand touch by Bruno Alves in the play. Mário Sérgio himself had another chance in the 43rd minute, with a strong shot from the left, but stopped by goalkeeper Marcelo Rangel.

In the second half, finally, the score came out of zero in Mangueirão. At nine minutes, defender Naylhor brought down Matheus Peixoto in the area. The Goiás striker himself took the penalty, which was saved by Gabriel Bernard. Lateral Maguinho, however, got the upper hand and opened the scoring for Esmeraldino.

Paysandu almost responded in the 34th minute, with a dangerous header by Mário Sérgio, after a corner kick by midfielder Eltinho on the left, which went close to the crossbar. Better for Goiás, which increased the score in the final stretch of the game. In the 42nd minute, Eltinho pushed the ball away from the left in the area. Flying Felipe took the rebound and dropped the bomb. Striker Philippe Costa swerved midway and sent it to the net, giving final numbers to the match.

The two teams turn their attention to their respective Brazilian Championships. Goiás plays this Saturday (20th), at 4 pm, against Bahia, at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador, opening the seventh round of Série A. On Sunday (21st), at 7 pm, Paysandu receives Manaus at Estádio da Curuzu , in Belém, for the fourth round of Série C.
























