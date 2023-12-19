The Colombian teams knew their fate at the start of the Copa Sudamericana, which was drawn this Tuesday at Conmebol.

In this first phase, teams from the same country face each other, in single-match brackets.

They will compete for Colombia Sports Tolima, Medellín, Alianza and América de Cali. For Alianza it will be their debut in the contest.

Thus things were the keys to Colombian teams like this:

Sports Tolima vs. Independent Medellinthis series will be played at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium in Ibagué.

Oil Alliance vs. Cali Americathis series will be played in Barrancabermeja.

SPORTS

