Copa Sudamericana: the draw for the group stage will be on March 27

The South American Cup It is one of the most important club soccer tournaments that take place in South America and this year’s edition already has the 32 classified to the group stage.



In the case of the Colombian clubs, it must be said that Tolima and Santa Fe qualified for the group stage from the South American Millionaires and/or Medellín could enter this tournament if they are eliminated in the previous phase of the Copa Libertadores.

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) announced that the draw for the group stage of the tournament will finally take place next Monday March 27, hours to be confirmed. That entity had reported that the draw was going to take place on the 22nd of this month.

In the draw, the 32 classified teams will be divided into eight groups of four teams each. However, clubs from the same country cannot be in the same group.

This is how the South American will be played

As reported by Conmebol, the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana 2023 will be played by the 12 qualified teams from Argentina and Brazil, added to the 16 clubs that arrive from the preliminary phase (as is the case of Santa Fe and Tolima) and the four that come from the Copa Libertadores.



In this phase the clubs will be divided into eight groups of four teams, they will play all against each other round trip. Each team plays six games and the first two advance to the round.

Round of 16: The first of each group will reach the round of 16 directlywhile the second will play the playoff round with the third of the Copa Libertadores.

Quarterfinals and Semifinals: They will be played in roundtrip series.

Final: It will be played in a neutral stadium that has not been defined.

