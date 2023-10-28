You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Fortaleza and the LDU of Quito define the champion of the South American Cup,
This Saturday, the grand final of the Copa Sudamericana. Fortaleza and Quito University Sports League They measured their forces at the Domingo Burgueño Miguel stadium in Uruguay.
In the first minutes of the game, neither of the two teams could prevail on the field of play over their rival, the constant fouls and the controversy They were the protagonists of a gray first part in the continental final.
However, The emotions came in the second half. Fortaleza was the first to hit his rival in the 47th minute: Juan Martin Lucero He anticipated the near post and connected with a shot from the right sector by Tomás Pochettino and made the score 1-0.
However, the Brazilians’ joy lasted only eight minutes after Lisandro Alzugaray’s great goal, who took the ball on the left wing, faced the defense, dribbled past two players and hit a left footed shot that hit the back of the net to make it 1-1 in the final of the Copa Sudamericana.
News in development…
