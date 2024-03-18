The group stage of the South American Cup It will be played by the teams representing Argentina (6), Brazil (6) and the 4 losing teams from the matches of Phase 3 of the CONMEBOL Libertadores that will qualify directly for that phase, plus the 16 teams classified from the First Phase of CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2024.

The 32 teams (16 teams classified directly and the 16 teams classified from the First Phase), which will be divided into 8 groups of four clubs each, will compete in this phase.

For Colombia, those classified were alliancewhich eliminated América from Cali, and Medellinwhich took out Deportes Tolima.

In the group stage each team will play one home match and one away match against each of the other teams in the same group.

The winner of each group will qualify directly for the round of 16 phase. The second place in each group will qualify for the round of 16 play offs.

The bolilleros

Bolillero 1: Boca Juniors (ARG) – Athl. Paranaense (BRA) – Internacional (BRA) – Racing (ARG) – Corinthians (BRA) – Defense and Justice (ARG) – Cruzeiro (BRA) – Lanús (ARG).

Bolillero 2: Fortaleza (BRA) – Argentinos Juniors (ARG) – Ind. Medellín (COL) – Delfín (ECU) – Unión La Calera (CHI) – Danubio (URU) – Metropolitanos (VEN) – Coquimobo Unidos (CHI).

Bolillero 3: Univ. Católica (ECU) – Univ. César Vallejo (PER) – Sportivo Luqueño (PAR) – Cuiabá (BRA) – Nacional Potosí (BOL) – Belgrano (ARG) – Racing (URU) – Sportivo Ameliano (PAR) .

Bolillero 4: Real Tomayapo (BOL) – Alianza FC (COL) – Dpvo. Garcilaso (PER) – Rayo Zuliano (VEN) – RB Bragantino (BRA) – Nacional (PAR) – Always Ready (BOL) – Sportivo Trinidense (PAR).

SPORTS